10/22/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. 'There Are Options for Israel That Do Not Involve Killing Thousands of Civilians' (interview with Josh Paul, former State Dept civil servant)

2. After Hamas, Then What? Israel's Undefined Endgame in Gaza

3. US military has more work to do integrating women, report finds

4. A sniper’s rifle, the subject of a lesson at a sniper school in Ukraine.

5. Video Analysis Shows Gaza Hospital Hit By Failed Rocket Meant for Israel

6. Inside the Commando Raids Unnerving Russia in Crimea

7. Documents found on fighters reveal Hamas capabilities, bloody plans

8. Biden hitches Israel aid to less popular Ukraine war support

9. Ukraine celebrates spectacular debut of ATACMS by playing Neil Diamond's 'Hello Again' over images of US missiles in action

10. US-China relations have stabilized, but in permafrost

11. Ukraine’s Counteroffensive Is More Successful Than You Think

12. Why China And India’s Populism Threatens The World Order

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea, U.S., Japan conduct 1st joint air exercise near Korean Peninsula

2. US Envoy Urges New Strategies to Get Information into N. Korea

3. (Yonhap Interview) Retiring USFK officer cherishes memories from truce village separating two Koreas

4. S. Korea, Saudi Arabia to sign 51 deals, MOUs worth US$15.6 bln

5. Yoon, Saudi crown prince agree to deepen bilateral strategic partnership

6. North Korean defectors meet world in 'Beyond Utopia'

7. Where Does South Korea Stand on the Israel-Hamas Conflict?

8. Global defense firms eye expanding foothold in Korea

9. The Orient Express: North Korea’s Clandestine Supply Route to Russia

10. The world’s best alphabet