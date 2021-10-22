10/22/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Biden Administration to Constrain Use of Sanctions in Foreign-Policy Shift

2. Is a sanctions rethink in the works?

3. Officials warn 5 key tech sectors will determine whether China overtakes U.S. as superpower

4. Evidence Mounts that Mass Suggestion Caused "Havana Syndrome"

5. Green Berets’ work to free Afghans comes with a personal cost

6. Biden says United States would come to Taiwan's defense

7. Remarks by President Biden in a CNN Town Hall with Anderson Cooper

8. White House officials clarify multiple Biden comments made during live town hall

9. 'Defend Taiwan' can hardly be seen as a slip of the tongue, but Biden has yet to say how or dare to 'stand against 1.4b Chinese' - Global Times

10. Biden won’t make good on ‘defend Taiwan’ claim

11. Expert: Beijing’s ‘Wolf War’ diplomacy is a way of covering up the truth

12. The Department of Defense’s Multidomain Operations Challenge - Global Security Review

13. How UAVs Could Spark a Military Conflict in the Taiwan Strait

14. A Counterfactual Look at the Afghan War: the “SOF-only” COA and its Implications for the Future

15. China Flaunts Its Offensive Cyber Power

16. Syria's challenge to Tony Blinken's conscience

17. PRC Info-Ops – in their own words

18. House lawmakers want military pay raise for enlisted troops

19. The Distracted Defense Department



Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea undecided on co-sponsoring this year's U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights: FM

2. Humanitarian aid will not weaken U.S. sanctions but win hearts of people: U.S. officials

3. S. Korea seeking clues after nearly successful space mission

4. Take precautions against North Korea: Korea Herald

5. North Korea’s submarine missile effort is at ‘beginner level,’ South Korean defense chief says

6. Analysis: Moon's push for South Korean military independence may echo far beyond his presidency

7. Senate Committee Passes Otto Warmbier North Korea Censorship and Surveillance Act

8. U.S. envoy on N. Korea to visit Seoul to discuss ways to resume dialogue

9. North Korea among most vulnerable countries to climate change: report

10. Kim Jong Un scored with a Covid-19 Hail Mary pass

11. Pyongyang connects SLBM launch to matter of sovereignty

12. U.S. Secretary of Navy to visit S. Korea on first overseas trip

13. US, S. Korea discussing draft text of end-of-war declaration

14. Overlooked No More: Kim Hak-soon, Who Broke the Silence for ‘Comfort Women’

15. Does South Korea’s cultural clout make the country more powerful?