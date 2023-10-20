10/20/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Remarks by President Biden on the Unites States' Response to Hamas's Terrorist Attacks Against Israel and Russia's Ongoing Brutal War Against Ukraine

2. DOD Releases 2023 Report on Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China

3. Biden to select Kurt Campbell as deputy secretary of State

4. 'The CIA dropped the ball here': Hacker hijacked the CIA's secure contact link for Russian informants due to Twitter flaw

5. A World Without American Deterrence

6. River Crossings, ATACMS, Cauldrons, Stalled Breaches: Ukraine's Battlefield Tips Into A New Phase

7. The Humility of Israel's Intel Failure: Not One Source Penetrated Hamas

8. 'American Leadership Is What Holds the World Together': Biden Makes Case to Nation for Major Israel, Ukraine Aid Package

9. New Survey: Order and Disorder: Views of US Foreign Policy in a Fragmented World

10. US troops overseas thwart multiple drone attacks in just days

11. White House removes photo that appears to show faces of U.S. special operators

12. China says US Pentagon report on nuclear warheads distorts facts

13. War in a Time of Informational Chaos

14. Biden’s plan to expose nuclear secrets to Moscow and Beijing

15. What the Laws of War Say About Forced Displacement and ‘Human Shields’

16. China is set to dominate the deep sea and its wealth of rare metalsChina is set to dominate the deep sea and its wealth of rare metals

17. Pentagon scours weapons stockpiles for Israel, even as Ukraine stresses industry

18. Army faces logistics, alliance hurdles in the Pacific

19. What to know about Hamas' tunnel system beneath GazaWhat to know about Hamas' tunnel system beneath Gaza

20. What is the End State? Assessing Israel’s Objectives for a Gaza Campaign

21. #Reviewing The Big Picture: The Cold War on the Small Screen

22. The Real Lessons of the Yom Kippur War

Korean News Content:

1. Former ROK 3-star general and AUSA fellow discusses U.S.-Korea relations at CSU

2. I broke out of North Korea TWICE only to become a slave in China before finally escaping to the West: Brave defector who now lives in Britain shares her incredible life story

3. S. Korea, U.S. defense chiefs discuss deterrence against N.K. threats in phone talks

4. U.S. soldier who crossed into North Korea charged with desertion

5. N. Korea warns U.S. strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'

6. U.S. to take 'whatever steps' it can to address arms transfers between N. Korea, Russia: State Department

7. 19 S. Koreans leave Israel aboard Japanese air tanker: report

8. S. Korea to provide US$2 million worth of humanitarian aid to civilian victims in Israel-Hamas war

9. Russian ship in South Africa arms row appears to aid North Korea weapons trade

10. Kim Jong Un vows to bolster Russian ties, testing Biden’s strategy

11. Thousands of remote IT workers sent wages to North Korea to help fund weapons program, FBI says

12. Don’t forget the pain of the separated families

13. Yoon names former Capital Defense commander as vice defense minister

14. Half of South Koreans think sudden North Korean invasion is possible: poll

15. Russia's appeal for security talks with N. Korea to counter Seoul-Washington-Tokyo cooperation 'misleading': S. Korea

16. Russia could help N. Korea's possible effort to build 'nuclear triad': expert