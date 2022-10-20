10/20/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 19 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (19.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Why The Pentagon’s Crush on Elon Musk is Dangerous For Democracy

4. A Musk monopoly? For now, Ukraine has few options outside Starlink for battlefield satcoms

5. Army Special Operations Command aims to reverse recruiting woes

6. Defiant Xi tells world China is ready to stand its ground

7. How Russian Civil War Could Start and Unfold—Putin Opponent

8. Why the World Should Be Worried About Chechnya

9. The U.S. Army Is Testing A Data Platform Just For Intel Officers

10. Palantir wins contract to help Army quickly process battlefield data

11. Xi Jinping’s New Defense Coalition

12. U.S. has viewed wreckage of kamikaze drones Russia used in Ukraine

13. Biden’s Tech-War Goes Nuclear – OpEd

14. Opinion | It’s time to stop calling Xi Jinping the ‘president’ of China

15. China's Accelerated Timeline to Take Taiwan Pushing Navy in the Pacific, Says CNO Gilday

16. Biden’s foreign policy may be better than it sounds

17. Bombing to Lose

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea has backing of full U.S. capabilities, including nuclear weapons: State Dept.

2. JCS chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. discuss possible response to N. Korean provocation

3. N. Korea urges effort to attain this year's economic goals during Cabinet meeting

4. Top U.S. envoy notes 'full commitment' to economic ties with S. Korea amid IRA concerns

5. North's ripped off $1B in 2 years, says Mayorkas

6. N. Korea warns S. Korea to stop 'military provocations' in frontline areas

7. North shows pique with South's drill by firing artillery

8. Suspicions over repatriation of defectors

9. Yoon says 'North Korea sympathizers' are enemies

10. US maintains range of potential responses to N. Korean provocation: Pentagon

11. Kim Jong Un Said To Closely Watch US Midterms With Hope Pinned On Trump's Return As US President

12. About 100 US aircraft, including F-35s, to take part in large-scale exercise with South Korea

13. BTS' enlistment decision

14. Experts: Regarding North Korea, US Must Shift Focus From Denuclearization to Deterrence

15. South Korea to let in North's propaganda-heavy media