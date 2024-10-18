10/18/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Army Special Operations Command Innovates for Next War

2. Recap: Highlights from the US Army’s annual conference in Washington

3. After Sinwar’s Death, Israel Has Stark Choice: Declare Victory or Keep Fighting

4. Ukraine Has Resisted Russia in One Key Town for Months. Its Hold Is Starting to Break.

5. Surprise Battlefield Encounter Led to Hamas Leader’s Death

6. U.S. Wrestles With Aiding Allies and Maintaining Its Own Weapons Supply

7. Zelensky brings ‘victory plan’ to NATO, but invite seems out of reach

8. A US-China science pact has expired after 45 years. How is the world poorer for it?

9. Ukraine president says Russia to deploy 10,000 North Korean troops

10. US sanctions Chinese, Russians over attack drones used in Ukraine

11. Sinwar’s Death Will Hasten the End of the War

12. Beyond Deterrence: U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s Strategic Shift

13. As Ukraine builds better drones, do American firms still have a role?

14. The Pentagon Wants to Use AI to Create Deepfake Internet Users

15. Army about to formalize 'micro-high altitude balloons' as a new requirement for surveillance ops

16. SOF and Influence Activities

17. In Countering the Houthis, America Should Lead From Behind

18. Do We Need a Hero? Building Heritage and Culture in the U.S. Space Force

19. His Country Trained Him to Fight. Then He Turned Against It. More Like Him Are Doing the Same

20. Opinion: I won the Nobel Peace Prize. Now I'm asking the US to send missiles to Ukraine.

21. Understanding Security Cooperation

22. A Vocabulary of Escalation: A Primer on the Escalation Literature for Military Planners

23. In the Crucible of Decision: Judgment is the Ultimate Virtue



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea decides to send around 10,000 soldiers to support Russia in Ukraine war: Seoul

2. NK leader calls S. Korea 'foreign country,' 'hostile country,' warns of using physical force

3. Yoon holds emergency security meeting amid N. Korea's alleged troop deployment to Russia

4. Army stages live-fire rocket artillery drills near border with N. Korea

5. Editorial: N. Korea's outrage over drone leaflets exposes fear of losing control

6. South Korea hits back at NK's photo copyright claims

7. N. Korea's support to Russia may be civilian personnel rather than troops: S. Korean vice defense minister

8. Top military officers of S. Korea, US denounce N. Korea-Russia military cooperation

9. Pyongyang Worries About the Collapse of Its Won

10. Nearly 11,000 North Korean Troops In Russia Preparing To Enter The Fight Says Ukraine's Spy Boss

11. Seoul envoy calls for stronger defense industry cooperation, cautions against protectionism

12. 1 in 7 willing to fight if war breaks out: survey

13. N. Korean spy agency seeks underground expansion for "modern warfare"

14. National Intelligence Service: “North Korean Special Forces Participate in Ukraine War… Troop Movement Begins”

15. [Room 39, Lee Jeong-ho's Eyes] "North Korea's Successive Provocations Are a Target of a Powerful Leader"

16. Canada sends frigate to monitor North Korea sanctions

17. For Korean Americans, 'reverse migration' brings joy — and pain

18. Dan Leaf and Christine Ahn: The next president must defuse the Korean crisis to avoid nuclear catastrophe

