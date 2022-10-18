10/18/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden’s New National Security Strategy: A Lot of Trump, Very Little Obama

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 17 (Putin's War)

3. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (17.10.22) CDS comments on key events

4. Elon Musk fears nuclear war, not Ukraine

5. Army 2030: Disperse or die, network and live

6. Senate to add $10 billion in Taiwan aid, scale back arms sale reform

7. The U.S . Is Losing Yet Another 'War on Terror'

8. What Ukraine Is Teaching U.S. Army Generals About Future Combat

9. French company fined $777 million and pleads guilty to paying ISIS as terror group killed Westerners

10. Redefining Irregular Warfare: Legitimacy, Coercion, and Power

11. Data Incoming: How to Close the Cyber Data Gap

12. Inside the U.S. Effort to Arm Ukraine

13. When China Pushes, Push Back, Admiral Says

14. Still the End of History

15. Marine Corps War Plans Are Too Sino-Centric. What About The Other 90% Of The World?

16. Can the US Take on China, Iran and Russia All at Once?

17. China Recruiting Former R.A.F. Pilots to Train Its Army Pilots, U.K. Says

18. The U.S. Military’s Growing Weakness

Korean News Content:

1. Pyongyang's 7th nuclear test to be real test for Sino-North Korea ties

2. JCS chief to meet with US, Japanese counterparts in Washington amid NK threats

3. S.Korea begins major Hoguk field training exercise amid N.Korea’s saber-rattling

4. S. Korea, US to revive large-scale aerial drills as tensions grow

5. Talk of tactical nuke redeployment 'irresponsible': US ambassador

6. South Korean lawyers voice solidarity with women in Iran

7. Arrest sought of Moon’s ex-defense chief in North Korea killing

8. North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea

9. Accusations that U.S. provoked N. Korean missile tests 'baloney': State Dept.

10. Japan’s warning system needs changes after ‘meaningless’ North Korean missile alerts, officials say

11. The U.S. Will Trade Seattle for Seoul

12. Moon partly responsible for Korea's failure to keep UN Human Rights Council seat: expert

13. In war, Japan will be our ally