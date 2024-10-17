10/17/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. US B-2 bombers strike Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen

2. Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on U.S. Airstrikes in Houthi-Controlled Areas of Yemen

3. U.S. Strikes Target Houthi Weapons Stores in Yemen

4. U.S. Shifts Ukraine’s F-16 Training to Focus on Younger Pilots

5. 5. How Hezbollah was fooled into purchasing explosive pagers

6. With Jets and Ships, China Is Honing Its Ability to Choke Taiwan

7. Iran Should Stay on the Global Terror Finance and Money Laundering Blacklist.

8. Europe-based units are learning from Ukraine, officers say

9. China’s coast guard joins military drills, raising risk of escalation

10. Bell presses on with FLRAA as Army cools on large programs

11. Fighting ‘dirty’ — The Army’s plan to survive, and win, a doomsday war

12. How Iran’s Ghost Fleet Sidesteps U.S. Sanctions

13. We Are in Need of Renaissance People

14. Iran warns Israel against retaliation for missile attack

15. From Chaos to Influence: The Implications of Natural Disasters on America’s Foreign Policy

16. Regional war in Asia would be a 'global problem' for the US, Pacific Army chief warns

17. China on ‘insidious’ path, says US Army Pacific commander after Taiwan exercise

18. How the Pentagon’s financial audit will help win wars

19. Chaos Engineering for National Defense: Embracing Infrastructure Complexity for Mission Assurance

20. Air Force Ospreys complete first flights to Okinawa since fatal crash

21. The Real Purpose of a U.S.-Saudi Security Agreement

22. Why Washington Has Failed to Solve the Border Crisis

23. Military Newspapers Told Stories No One Else Did. It Was Our Job to Care.

24. Ukraine’s pioneering virtual reality PTSD therapy

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea says 1.4 million apply to join army amid tensions with South

2. U.S. warns of growing nuclear and missile threats by North Korean military in support of Russia

3. Ukraine Says North Korean Role in Russia’s War Is Growing

4. North Korea Is Clearly Helping Russia Invade Ukraine: Kim Must Pay a Price

5. 'New level of desperation' — US 'concerned' by reports of North Korean soldiers joining Russia in Ukraine

6. US warns of growing North Korean military support for Russia's war

7. Reports of N. Korea sending troops to Russia may prompt Yoon to reconsider its support for Ukraine: U.S. expert

8. Han Kang hopes to write on, meet readers after Nobel win

9. N. Korea stops using 'juche' calendar in effort to reinforce Kim's leadership

10. N.K. constitution 'clearly' defines S. Korea as 'hostile' state: KCNA

11. S. Korean military not investigating alleged drone flights over Pyongyang

12. N. Korea puts capital city on alert following alleged S. Korean drone incursion

13. Guns and grain: North Hwanghae's tense harvest season

14. Did North Korea deploy troops to Ukraine?

15. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ 'Don't say anything about S. Korean propaganda leaflets and broadcasts,'… Orders to soldiers on the front line

16. “Concerns over North Korean military acquiring drone and AI tactics from Ukraine”

17. Former UN Expert Group: “New North Korea Sanctions Monitoring Organization Difficult to Operate”

18.NK hackers steal $3 bil. in cryptocurrency since 2017 to fund nuclear program: report

19. Trump's misguided perception (Korea-US cost sharing)