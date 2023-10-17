10/17/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. Picks Troops to Prepare for Potential Deployment to Middle East

2. US Army special ops chief on 'most important' lesson from Ukraine: Information operations

3. Hostage Rescue Experts On The Daunting Challenges Israel Faces

4. In China's military 'purge,' final outcomes remain to be seen

5. America’s ‘Gold Standard’ GPS Risks Falling Behind Rival Systems

6. Who's behind Israel-Gaza disinformation and hate online?

7. Back to the Future: Reinvigorating America's Psychological Operations Capabilities in the Age of Information Warfare

8. Behind closed doors, Marines struggle with a glaring diversity problem

9. Expert Analysis: The Coming Storm - Insights After Nine Days of War in Israel

10. China Isn't Going to War Because It Doesn't Have To

11. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 16, 2023

12. Iran Update, October 16, 2023

13. The Global Alliance of Failed States

14. Army takes on a naval tinge as it adapts to the Pacific

15. China’s social-media attacks are part of a larger ‘cognitive warfare’ campaign

16. War in the Middle East Challenges Biden’s Defense Strategy

17. Statement from Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh on Force Posture

18. Cheap and terrifying surprise attacks are the new face of warfare

19. The Need to Train Data-Literate U.S. Army Commanders

20. Putin visits 'dear friend' Xi in show of no-limits partnership

21. When a CEO Plays President: Musk, Starlink, and the War in Ukraine

22. Meet the Extraordinary Fighters of Myanmar’s Resistance

23. Russia Goes on the Offensive in Ukraine—and Suffers Heavy Losses

24. US special operations and the importance of personnel recovery missions

25. Soldiers Are Getting Burned Out. Army Leadership Knows It's a Problem.

26. Five ideas to counter Hamas’ lawfare strategy…and why

Korean News Content:

1. A Window of Opportunity: Addressing the Human Rights-Security Nexus in North Korea

2. Strengthening the ROK-US alliance; Freedom is not free

3. The Global Alliance of Failed States

4. South Korea unveils ‘supersonic’ answer to Pyongyang nuclear threat

5. ‘Some of them will be sent to … camps,’ some ‘may be executed’

6. South Korea Says Hamas Attack May Have Relied on North Korean Help

7. Yoon says S. Korea's defense industry is writing new history

8. N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets

9. U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time

10. U.S. envoy hopes to work with S. Korea on efforts to hold N.K. human rights abusers accountable

11. N. Korea appears to be linked to Hamas in arms trade, other military areas: JCS

12. Lessons learned from Israel’s intelligence failure (for Korea)

13. South's military alarmed by North's apparent involvement in Hamas attack

14. Experts say Putin likely to visit Pyongyang this year

15. Has North Korea given up normalization of relations with US?

16. Ex-US ambassador calls for strengthening nuke deterrence for S. Korea amid N. Korean threats