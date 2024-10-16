10/16/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. A Fight for the Future of US Special Operations Forces
2. Nuclear-War Risks Rise Again, Stoked by Global Conflicts
3. Bob Woodward talks about his new book and the most serious nuclear threat he’s covered
4. The Time Is Right for Ally-Shoring, and It’s About More Than Being Friends
5. How China’s Iran support could spark a Persian Gulf energy war
6. This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine
7. US Army rushes to boost defenses as Russia ups strike-drone autonomy
8. How the Army’s chief of staff plans to modernize the service
9. US warns Israel to boost humanitarian aid into Gaza or risk losing weapons funding
10. Training partners give US soldiers better backup in future combat
11. Army Already Preparing For V-280 Valor To Dramatically Transform Air Assaults
12. Army announces 'Master Combat Badge' to combine CIB and EIB for infantry soldiers
13. This division is learning what multidomain means for small units
14. Make counter-drone training as routine as marksmanship: Army general
15. US Senate makes big push to combat military suicides
16. Latest Taiwan drills show off PLA deterrence
17. Mongolia, The Forgotten Soviet Satellite
18. Exclusive: CNN sees inside elite Ukrainian drone mission flying deep into Russia
19. Today’s Axis of Evil is bigger and more dangerous than ever
20. THAAD Attitude: What to Make of the Air Defense System’s Combat Deployment to Israel
21. Is a Full-Scale Middle East War Already Here?
22. The Upside to Uncertainty on Taiwan
Korean News Content:
1. Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?
2. North Korea Destroys Roads, Railways Connecting It With the South
3. Nuclear-War Risks Rise Again, Stoked by Global Conflicts
4. Joint Statement on Establishing Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT)
5. For North Korea, War in Ukraine Is a Coveted Chance for Military Practice
6. Why North Korea is sending soldiers to the Russian front lines
7. How China’s Iran support could spark a Persian Gulf energy war
8. This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine
9. Army attack helicopters may once again fire weapons at range near North Korean border
10. HUR Claims Russia Preparing 10,000 North Korean Troops in Far East for Deployment to Ukraine
11. North Korea again raises the specter of nuclear conflict
12. Today’s Axis of Evil is bigger and more dangerous than ever
13. Trump suggests $10 billion price tag for US troops in South Korea
14. S. Korea 'closely' monitoring possibility of N. Korea sending troops for Ukraine war
15. Exclusive: Eighteen North Korean troops reportedly desert Russian frontlines
16. S. Korea, U.S., Japan launch multilateral mechanism to monitor N. Korean sanctions after Russia's U.N. panel veto
17. N. Korea's state media keeps mum about its explosion of inter-Korean roads
18. How the ROK-U.S. alliance can exploit Kim Jong Un's constitutional changes
19. “US CIA Reports to Biden: ‘Unsettled by China, North Korea-Russia Closeness’”