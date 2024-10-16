10/16/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. A Fight for the Future of US Special Operations Forces

2. Nuclear-War Risks Rise Again, Stoked by Global Conflicts

3. Bob Woodward talks about his new book and the most serious nuclear threat he’s covered

4. The Time Is Right for Ally-Shoring, and It’s About More Than Being Friends

5. How China’s Iran support could spark a Persian Gulf energy war

6. This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine

7. US Army rushes to boost defenses as Russia ups strike-drone autonomy

8. How the Army’s chief of staff plans to modernize the service

9. US warns Israel to boost humanitarian aid into Gaza or risk losing weapons funding

10. Training partners give US soldiers better backup in future combat

11. Army Already Preparing For V-280 Valor To Dramatically Transform Air Assaults

12. Army announces 'Master Combat Badge' to combine CIB and EIB for infantry soldiers

13. This division is learning what multidomain means for small units

14. Make counter-drone training as routine as marksmanship: Army general

15. US Senate makes big push to combat military suicides

16. Latest Taiwan drills show off PLA deterrence

17. Mongolia, The Forgotten Soviet Satellite

18. Exclusive: CNN sees inside elite Ukrainian drone mission flying deep into Russia

19. Today’s Axis of Evil is bigger and more dangerous than ever

20. THAAD Attitude: What to Make of the Air Defense System’s Combat Deployment to Israel

21. Is a Full-Scale Middle East War Already Here?

22. The Upside to Uncertainty on Taiwan



Korean News Content:

1. Analysis: Is Kim Jong Un's shifting stance on unification genuine divergence or strategic maneuver?

2. North Korea Destroys Roads, Railways Connecting It With the South

3. Nuclear-War Risks Rise Again, Stoked by Global Conflicts

4. Joint Statement on Establishing Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT)

5. For North Korea, War in Ukraine Is a Coveted Chance for Military Practice

6. Why North Korea is sending soldiers to the Russian front lines

7. How China’s Iran support could spark a Persian Gulf energy war

8. This is how North Korean troops could be used in Russia’s war in Ukraine

9. Army attack helicopters may once again fire weapons at range near North Korean border

10. HUR Claims Russia Preparing 10,000 North Korean Troops in Far East for Deployment to Ukraine

11. North Korea again raises the specter of nuclear conflict

12. Today’s Axis of Evil is bigger and more dangerous than ever

13. Trump suggests $10 billion price tag for US troops in South Korea

14. S. Korea 'closely' monitoring possibility of N. Korea sending troops for Ukraine war

15. Exclusive: Eighteen North Korean troops reportedly desert Russian frontlines

16. S. Korea, U.S., Japan launch multilateral mechanism to monitor N. Korean sanctions after Russia's U.N. panel veto

17. N. Korea's state media keeps mum about its explosion of inter-Korean roads

18. How the ROK-U.S. alliance can exploit Kim Jong Un's constitutional changes

19. “US CIA Reports to Biden: ‘Unsettled by China, North Korea-Russia Closeness’”