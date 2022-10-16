10/16/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 15 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (15.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. How Biden’s New National Security Strategy Gets China Wrong

4. Iran plans to send missiles, drones to Russia for Ukraine war, officials say

5. Is Taiwan’s Fate Really Tied to Ukraine?

6. Failure to Control Ukraine’s Skies Betrays Key Flaw in Russia’s War Strategy

7. The U.S. Marine Corps Has a Choice: Transform or Die

8. Xi Jinping’s Quest for Control Over China Targets Even Old Friends

9. American Executives in Limbo at Chinese Chip Companies After U.S. Ban

10. Yoon's office on 24-hour standby against possible N.K. nuclear test

11. The Man Who Said Ukraine Would Win

12. China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

13. Russia Not About To Become An Iran Or A North Korea – OpEd

14. 3 events that shaped Xi Jinping’s worldview

15. It's time for the US to revoke China's 'normal trade' status

16. Fire, gunshots at Tehran jail holding political prisoners, dual nationals

17. Tajik President's Demand For 'Respect' From Putin Viewed Millions Of Times On YouTube

18. Before Ukraine Blew Up Kerch Bridge, British Spies Plotted It

19. 'Threshold of revolution': Why Iran's protests are different this time

20. A tale of three generals — how the Ukrainian military turned the tide

Korean News Content:

1. In letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi calls for communication, unity and cooperation

2. Xi says China, N. Korea should further cooperate amid complex security dynamics

3. ‘Warmbiers’ win pivotal in fight against North Korea human rights abuses’

4. The North and the Putin factor

5. Korea's state audit agency requests investigation of 20 officials in fisheries official case

6. North Korea’s Kim watching Russia’s Putin closely after nuclear threats

7. Xi Jinping's third term feared to cause uncertain future for Seoul-Beijing ties

8. Poland to buy 300 Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers

9. North Korea is testing more missiles than ever before

10. North Korea as a complex humanitarian emergency: Assessing food insecurity