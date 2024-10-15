10/15/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Iranian General Is Seen in State Media After Questions Over His Whereabouts

2. China Holds War Games Encircling Taiwan in Warning to Island’s Leader

3. Netanyahu tells U.S. that Israel will strike Iranian military, not nuclear or oil, targets, officials say

4.Russia’s Latest Target in Africa: U.S.-Funded Anti-Malaria Programs

5. What to know about U.S. military support for Israel after a year of war

6. Man Arrested for Allegedly Threatening to Harm FEMA Staffers in North Carolina

7. Partisans Report North Korean Troops in Training Area Near Mariupol

8. Russia is Forming a Battalion of North Korean Soldiers Due to Severe Manpower Shortages, Intel Sources Say

9. US Army sets ambitious new recruiting goal following years of struggle

10. Soldiers will get $240 a month for operational deployments

11. 'Hard choices' afoot if Army unable to grow its annual budget, Wormuth warns

12. What ‘Transformation in Contact’ means for the enlisted soldier

13. One on one with US Army Pacific Command chief Gen. Charles Flynn

14. Army races to widen the bottlenecks of artillery shell production

15. Ex-colonel issues warning over American troops in Israel

16. How the Army’s upgrading ammo to destroy targets large and small

17. China’s Joint Swords 2024B by Mick Ryan

18. Trial by fire: How the Army banks on frontline units to test new gear

19. Artificial Intelligence Raises Ukrainian Drone Kill Rates to 80%

20. Army and Navy Football Both Ranked in AP Top 25 for First Time Since 1960

21. How the Army is engaging soldiers to write and read more on key issues

22. Sending a THAAD air defense system to Israel adds to strain on US Army forces

23. Human Geography Is Mission-Critical

24. Israel’s Hidden War

25. Putin’s Children: Why Younger Russians Are Not Rebelling—and What It Means for the Future



Korean News Content:

1. Inside the Trump Admin's Secret Battle Plans for North Korea

2. Watch: North Korea Blows Up Parts of Roads Connecting to South Korea

3. Partisans Report North Korean Troops in Training Area Near Mariupol

4. Russia is Forming a Battalion of North Korean Soldiers Due to Severe Manpower Shortages, Intel Sources Say

5. N. Korea blows up inter-Korean roads, cuts off land routes with South

6. Pyongyang slams U.N. special rapporteur's report on N. Korea's human rights

7. N.K. leader holds security meeting to discuss S. Korea's alleged drone flights over Pyongyang

8. Exclusive: Nobel economist says strongman Park's policies sparked S. Korea's explosive growth

9. Starlink services may be available in S. Korea next year: sources

10. S. Korea voices regret over Russia siding with N. Korea in drone row

11. S. Korea picks adviser for oil, gas exploration in East Sea

12. Defense chief apologizes over 'Silmido' unit for 1st time

13. Exclusive: South Korea spent $2.5 m on unused North Korean customs facilities

14. ＜Inside N.Korea＞ After COVID, Defectors Forcibly Repatriated from China Face 5-10 Years of Harsh Punishment; Families Also Exiled Under Guilt-by-Association

15. Russia urges S. Korea to avoid provocations amid N. Korea's drone allegations

16. Defense innovation: What is to be done?

17. N. Korea threatens war

18. N. Korean regime orders road inspections, eyes foreign connections

19. Former US Official: “North Korea’s Artillery Fire Preparation Order Is Part of Intimidation Diplomacy”

20. State Department: “If North Korea Sends Troops to Russia, It Shows Russia’s Desperation”

21. War talk rises as North Korea accuses Seoul of stealth drone infiltration

