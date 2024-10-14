10/14/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Curious Case of the U.S. Government’s Influence on 20th-Century Design

2. The Future Faces of Irregular Warfare: Great Power Competition in the 21st Century

3. Why Lasers Could Be Kryptonite for Drones

4. Scale of Chinese Spying Overwhelms Western Governments

5. Ukraine Faces Bleak Winter as Russia Ramps Up Assaults, U.S. Support Trickles In

6. Trump Suggests Using National Guard Against ‘Enemy from Within’ on Election Day

7. Washington’s Nightmare

8. Worldwide Efforts to Reverse the Baby Shortage Are Falling Flat

9. What Really Fueled the ‘East Asian Miracle’?

10. US will send a missile defense system and troops to run it to Israel to aid defense against Iran

11. China’s aggression tests US pact to defend Philippines

12. Killing of Japanese Boy Leaves Chinese Asking: Is This My Country?

13. Israel must destroy the Iranian nuclear project - opinion

14. Vladimir Putin’s spies are plotting global chaos

15. In Iceland, a hunt for Russian submarines and deeper U.S. relations

16. Bolton: Odds that Trump would withdraw from NATO very high

17. China carries out 'total Taiwan blockade' drills

18. Trump requests military aircraft and vehicles amid Iran threat

19. America’s Foreign Policy Inertia

20. Cyber Transparency and the Restoration of U.S.-Russian Strategic Stability

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea’s Kim Dispenses Any Fantasy of Peaceful Negotiations With the South, Warns American Ex-Envoy at Seoul

2. The Future Faces of Irregular Warfare: Great Power Competition in the 21st Century

3. N. Korea slams U.S. envoy's remarks critical of N. Korean human rights situation

4. N. Korea appears to be preparing for explosions on roads connected to S. Korea: JCS

5. N. Korean leader's sister accuses S. Korean military of flying drones over Pyongyang

6. USFK training at Pocheon live-firing complex fully restored after 6 years

7. North Korea declares 'two-state theory', emphasizes unification by force theory to soldiers

8. South Korean Government: “North Korea is trying to consolidate its weak system by using drones”

9. Expert: “Kim Jong-un is worried about ‘K-pop’ being carried by South Korean drones”

10. Inter-Korean tensions escalate over drone saga

11. President Zelensky claims North Korea sending troops to help Russia in Ukraine war

12. South Korea puts military on alert after North places artillery on fire standby

13. Forbidden melodies: Two young North Korean K-pop listeners sent to prison

14. Military to deploy homegrown infrared smoke canisters next year