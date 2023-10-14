10/13-/14/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 13, 2023

2. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, October 13, 2023

3. The Irregular Warfare Implications of the Israel-Hamas Conflict

4. How Hamas Fooled the Experts

5. Iran Update, October 13, 2023

6. Lessons for the US military from Ukraine and Israel

7. Special Operations Forces in Great Power Competition, Valuing Low-Tech and Cognitive Dominance

8. On Point: Beijing, Pay Attention: Don't Let Ukraine-Gaza Lead to WWIII Taiwan

9. Palestinians flee northern Gaza as Israel masses troops for assault

10. How Hamas secretly built a 'mini-army' to fight Israel

11. AMERICA'S STRATEGIC POSTURE – The Final Report of the Congressional Commission on the Strategic Posture of the United States

12. An Invasion of Gaza Would Be a Disaster for Israel

13. The Path to AI Arms Control

14. US intelligence warned of the potential for violence days before Hamas attack

15. What Israel Will Face in Gaza

16. It's Not Just America in Decline. Culture Wars Threaten Western Civilization

17. Could Israel shock waves hit Taiwan?

18. Philippines in historic US-backed military base expansion

19. Recovery of American hostages to be led by Israelis, US to advise

20. Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system works well – here’s how Hamas got around it

21. Top Marine outlines priorities for next four years

22. EXCLUSIVE: Former Special Operators, Advocates Call On Congress To Block Cuts To Special Operations

23. How Hamas Overran Southern Israel and Killed 1,300

24. The Bolduc Brief: Evaluating the Leadership Failure of Generals and Admirals in Today's Military

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment, munitions to Russia: White House

2. N. Korea threatens to strike U.S. aircraft carrier

3. New U.S. special envoy for N. Korean human rights issues takes office, plans to visit Seoul next week

4. Pyongyang dismisses speculation over Hamas' use of N. Korean weapons against Israel

5. U.S. brushes aside concerns about potential impact of Middle East conflict on Korean Peninsula security

6. N. Korea 'on pace' to field enough nuclear-tipped ICBMs to break U.S. missile defense: congressional report

7. Unification ministry says many N. Koreans in China believed to have been repatriated

8. Yoon says improved relations between S. Korea, Japan are people's will

9. N. Korea, Russia hold celebrations marking 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

10. U.S. Special Envoy on North Korean Human Rights Issues Turner to Travel to the Republic of Korea

11. Hamas used North Korean rockets in Israel attack, evidence suggests

12. Korea considers drafting orphans, N. Korean defectors amid population decline

13. [ANALYSIS] North Korea pins hope on Trump's return to White House

14. Korea reclaims nuclear powerhouse status after winning series of global deals

15. South Korea protests to China over suspected North Korea repatriations

16. Drafting a constitution for a Unified Korea

17. Military aircraft carrying S. Koreans leaves Israel

18. China Appears to Have Repatriated North Koreans Despite International Pressure