10/1/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. U.S. and Allies Sound Alarm Over Their Adversaries’ Military Ties
2. North Korea assisted Hezbollah in building tunnels - now the Israelis have to deal with them
3. Israeli Forces Conduct Operations in Lebanon After Crossing Border Overnight
4. Russia's Military After the Ukraine War: Enter the Gray Zone?
5. Israel Defends Itself—and May Save Western Civilization
6. Putin’s Nuclear Blackmail Goes Doctrinal – Analysis
7. Question for the candidates: How will you reassure allies worried about the credibility of the US security guarantees?
8. How to Exploit Israel’s Success
9. Ukraine's recent strikes on arms depots caused the largest loss of Russian and North Korean ammo in the war: UK intel
10. The Air Force’s special recruitment problem: Americans know SEALs and Green Berets, not PJs
11. How should Israel fight information warfare?
12. A Conservative Human-Rights Agenda
13. Disinformation Risk Threatening Global Economy – OpEd
14. What the West Gets Wrong About the Global South
15. World War II turned modest librarians into vital spies
16. Former commander of SEAL training to face board of inquiry over candidate’s death
17. The State Department Reform Commission: A Once in A Generation Opportunity to Reform American Diplomacy
18. The United Nations in Hindsight: Does the Security Council Matter?
19. How to Get Colombia’s Peace Process Back on Track
20. Israel should hit Iran where it hurts
21. America’s Strategy of Renewal By Antony J. Blinken
22. Weaponizing Technology: The Psychological And Behavioural Impact Of IEDs In Modern Warfare – OpEd
23. Fewer vets will be on the November ballot for Congress this year
24. Here are all the veterans running for Congress in 2024
Korean News Content:
3. INTERVIEW: Former ‘Office 39’ official on how North Korea finances nukes
4. South Korea unveils its most powerful missile, which could reach North Korea's underground bunkers
6. At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues
8. Will Kamala Harris Reignite Dialogue with North Korea if Elected in 2024?
9. President Yoon: “If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, the regime will end”
10. Establishment of the ROK Armed Forces Strategic Command… “Enhancing the ability to preemptively block North Korean nuclear attacks”
11. North Korea's UN Ambassador: "US is responsible for heightened tensions on Korean Peninsula"
12. N. Korea warns of 'corresponding' measure over deployment of U.S. strategic assets
13. N. Korean leader reaffirms stronger ties with China in message to Xi
14. N. Korea will never bargain over 'national prestige': Pyongyang envoy
15. S. Korea to attend NATO defense ministers' meeting for 1st time
16. ＜Lighting Up N. Korea's Dark Four Years＞ (4) “The People Are at the End of Their Tether”: A Country that Wants to Control Markets and Rule by Calories
17. Editorial: S. Korea can no longer avoid conversations on nuclear weapons
18. "North Korea, learning from the collapse of East Germany, 'let's stop it from the beginning'... people want unification"