10/1/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. U.S. and Allies Sound Alarm Over Their Adversaries’ Military Ties

2. North Korea assisted Hezbollah in building tunnels - now the Israelis have to deal with them

3. Israeli Forces Conduct Operations in Lebanon After Crossing Border Overnight

4. Russia's Military After the Ukraine War: Enter the Gray Zone?

5. Israel Defends Itself—and May Save Western Civilization

6. Putin’s Nuclear Blackmail Goes Doctrinal – Analysis

7. Question for the candidates: How will you reassure allies worried about the credibility of the US security guarantees?

8. How to Exploit Israel’s Success

9. Ukraine's recent strikes on arms depots caused the largest loss of Russian and North Korean ammo in the war: UK intel

10. The Air Force’s special recruitment problem: Americans know SEALs and Green Berets, not PJs

11. How should Israel fight information warfare?

12. A Conservative Human-Rights Agenda

13. Disinformation Risk Threatening Global Economy – OpEd

14. What the West Gets Wrong About the Global South

15. World War II turned modest librarians into vital spies

16. Former commander of SEAL training to face board of inquiry over candidate’s death

17. The State Department Reform Commission: A Once in A Generation Opportunity to Reform American Diplomacy

18. The United Nations in Hindsight: Does the Security Council Matter?

19. How to Get Colombia’s Peace Process Back on Track

20. Israel should hit Iran where it hurts

21. America’s Strategy of Renewal By Antony J. Blinken

22. Weaponizing Technology: The Psychological And Behavioural Impact Of IEDs In Modern Warfare – OpEd

23. Fewer vets will be on the November ballot for Congress this year

24. Here are all the veterans running for Congress in 2024



Korean News Content:

3. INTERVIEW: Former ‘Office 39’ official on how North Korea finances nukes

4. South Korea unveils its most powerful missile, which could reach North Korea's underground bunkers

6. At U.N., North Korea critical of 'Israeli genocide,' U.S. dominance on global issues

8. Will Kamala Harris Reignite Dialogue with North Korea if Elected in 2024?

9. President Yoon: “If North Korea attempts to use nuclear weapons, the regime will end”

10. Establishment of the ROK Armed Forces Strategic Command… “Enhancing the ability to preemptively block North Korean nuclear attacks”

11. North Korea's UN Ambassador: "US is responsible for heightened tensions on Korean Peninsula"

12. N. Korea warns of 'corresponding' measure over deployment of U.S. strategic assets

13. N. Korean leader reaffirms stronger ties with China in message to Xi

14. N. Korea will never bargain over 'national prestige': Pyongyang envoy

15. S. Korea to attend NATO defense ministers' meeting for 1st time

16. ＜Lighting Up N. Korea's Dark Four Years＞ (4) “The People Are at the End of Their Tether”: A Country that Wants to Control Markets and Rule by Calories

17. Editorial: S. Korea can no longer avoid conversations on nuclear weapons

18. "North Korea, learning from the collapse of East Germany, 'let's stop it from the beginning'... people want unification"

