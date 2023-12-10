10/12/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, October 11, 2023

2. Iran Update, October 11, 2023

3. IntelBrief: The Regional and Geopolitical Implications of the Hamas Attack

4. Zelensky Reportedly Plans Solidarity Visit to Israel

5. Remarks by President Biden on the Terrorist Attacks in Israel

6. Hamas Invasion Rewrites Rules in Middle East

7. Killing Civilians: The New Normal

8. How does Hamas get its weapons? A mix of improvisation, resourcefulness and a key overseas benefactor

9. Palestinians rush to buy food and struggle under strikes as Israel readies possible ground operation

10. Rebuilding Ukraine’s Economy Starts Now

11. Understanding Hamas’s Genocidal Ideology

12. These are the Challenges Awaiting Israeli Ground Forces in Gaza

13. American arm of Korea's Hanwha has a 10-year plan to become a US land systems prime

14. Paralysis in the Pentagon

15. What Israel Must Do: Disarming Hamas Will Be Costly but Essential for Peace

16. Navy hospital ship begins annual Pacific Partnership tour of island nations

17. Focus on Israel-Gaza war raises fears of China attack on Taiwan

18. New commander of 25th Infantry Division hits ground running amid Pacific tensions

19. Forget PowerPoint and move faster on planning, Army 2-star says

20. Army at work on a digital ‘blue book’ app, top enlisted soldier says

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea's arms deals with Hamas, Hezbollah pose common threat to South Korea, Israel

2. Special Envoy for North Korea Human Rights Confirmed by the Senate, but Still Not in Office at the State Department

3. China repatriates N Korean defectors after Asian Games: source

4. Gov't working to verify speculation over China's forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors

5. N.K. propaganda outlets slam Seoul's unification minister as 'madman'

6. JCS chief says 2018 military accord restricts S. Korea's surveillance of N. Korea

7. China Forcibly Repatriates 600 Defectors to N.Korea

8. North Korea's Kim shares letters with Russia's Putin, wishes victory over 'imperialists'

9.Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un Sends Greetings to (and receives greetings from) Russian President

10. US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as North's leader Kim exchanges messages with Putin

11.Avoid being 're-hyphenated' with North Korea

12. Lessons from Middle East (for Korea)

13. Opposition party wins crucial by-election in Seoul

14. 2 new plaques installed to commemorate US Korean War veterans

