10/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 30 (Putin's War)
2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (30.09.22) CDS comments on key events
3. SPECIAL REPORT: ASSESSING PUTIN’S IMPLICIT NUCLEAR THREATS AFTER ANNEXATION (ISW)
4. Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
5. Opinion | Facts on the ground matter more than rants at the Kremlin
6. Taiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry
7. Senators propose ‘China Grand Strategy’ commission to guide US policy
8. In Praise of Classical Realists
9. How Democracies Live – The Long Struggle for Equality Amid Diversity
10. Putin’s Newest Annexation Is Dire for Russia Too
11. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman comes a day after Putin said he was annexing the region.
12. Forging the ‘New Era’: The Temporal Politics of Xi Jinping
13. China drops the gauntlet on NSA’s serial cyberattacks
14. The Best Way to Combat Putin’s Nuclear Threats
15. Enduring Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis
16. Legislators from Japan to Europe Visit Taiwan to Talk Defense, Chips
17. We Must Reject Russia’s Nuclear Blackmail
18. Dangerous, expanding satellite population poses policy challenges to US government
19. Opinion | Alexei Navalny: This is what a post-Putin Russia should look like
20. THE KYIV SECURITY COMPACT – INTERNATIONAL SECURITY GUARANTEES FOR UKRAINE: RECOMMENDATIONS
21. The West Is Wrong to Fixate on Xi’s Fate
22. National Cyber Power Index 2022
23. A Dangerous Time for the United States Of America
Korean News Content:
1. North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
2. N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military
3. Yoon warns N. Korea of 'resolute, overwhelming' response in event of nuclear weapons use
4. N. Korean leader stresses ties on China's National Day
5. NSC condemns N. Korea's missile launch
6. President Yoon’s Office and Party Threaten South Korean Broadcaster
7. S. Korea flaunts key weapons systems on Armed Forces Day
8. S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory
9. North Korea’s Latest Missile Tests Appear Aimed at Grabbing U.S. Attention
10. N.Korea Ranks High on Cyber Warfare Index
11. Despite DMZ gaffe, Kamala Harris displays deft Asia diplomacy
12. Ministry of State Security officers inspect cell phones on streets of border region
13. The truth about North Korea’s offer to send 100,000 troops to Ukraine for Russia
14. Sinpho South Shipyard: Activity at the Secure Boat Basin
15. US general stresses 'ironclad' alliance, decries N.K., China, Russia as threat to peace
16. Gov’t to clarify ‘N. Korea’s invasion’ in new history curriculum
17. Economy comes first; there is no time to lose over political disputes