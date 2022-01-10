10/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 30 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (30.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. SPECIAL REPORT: ASSESSING PUTIN’S IMPLICIT NUCLEAR THREATS AFTER ANNEXATION (ISW)

4. Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day

5. Opinion | Facts on the ground matter more than rants at the Kremlin

6. Taiwan inducts new amphibious ship in push to bolster indigenous defence industry

7. Senators propose ‘China Grand Strategy’ commission to guide US policy

8. In Praise of Classical Realists

9. How Democracies Live – The Long Struggle for Equality Amid Diversity

10. Putin’s Newest Annexation Is Dire for Russia Too

11. Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman comes a day after Putin said he was annexing the region.

12. Forging the ‘New Era’: The Temporal Politics of Xi Jinping

13. China drops the gauntlet on NSA’s serial cyberattacks

14. The Best Way to Combat Putin’s Nuclear Threats

15. Enduring Lessons of the Cuban Missile Crisis

16. Legislators from Japan to Europe Visit Taiwan to Talk Defense, Chips

17. We Must Reject Russia’s Nuclear Blackmail

18. Dangerous, expanding satellite population poses policy challenges to US government

19. Opinion | Alexei Navalny: This is what a post-Putin Russia should look like

20. THE KYIV SECURITY COMPACT – INTERNATIONAL SECURITY GUARANTEES FOR UKRAINE: RECOMMENDATIONS

21. The West Is Wrong to Fixate on Xi’s Fate

22. National Cyber Power Index 2022

23. A Dangerous Time for the United States Of America

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

2. N. Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

3. Yoon warns N. Korea of 'resolute, overwhelming' response in event of nuclear weapons use

4. N. Korean leader stresses ties on China's National Day

5. NSC condemns N. Korea's missile launch

6. President Yoon’s Office and Party Threaten South Korean Broadcaster

7. S. Korea flaunts key weapons systems on Armed Forces Day

8. S. Korea does not recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory

9. North Korea’s Latest Missile Tests Appear Aimed at Grabbing U.S. Attention

10. N.Korea Ranks High on Cyber Warfare Index

11. Despite DMZ gaffe, Kamala Harris displays deft Asia diplomacy

12. Ministry of State Security officers inspect cell phones on streets of border region

13. The truth about North Korea’s offer to send 100,000 troops to Ukraine for Russia

14. Sinpho South Shipyard: Activity at the Secure Boat Basin

15. US general stresses 'ironclad' alliance, decries N.K., China, Russia as threat to peace

16. Gov’t to clarify ‘N. Korea’s invasion’ in new history curriculum

17. Economy comes first; there is no time to lose over political disputes