10/12-13/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

10/12/24

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Tactical Triumphs, Narrative Defeats - How Winning the Story Decides Modern Wars

2. A Strategy for Striking Back at Iran

3. When the Hurricane-Relief Worker Turns Out To Be a Neo-Nazi

4. This AI Pioneer Thinks AI Is Dumber Than a Cat

5. Rise of the Dragons: Fire-Breathing Drones Duel in Ukraine

6. Shahed Drones to Be Built in Occupied Areas of Ukraine

7. Eero Saarinen's designs went "beyond the measly ABC" of modernism

8. States probed TikTok for years. Here are the documents the app tried to keep secret

9. Crisis in Iran as top military chief hit by 'traitor' rumours he's an Israel spy

10. US Army Pacific to absorb new units under ‘transformation’ mantra

11. Tiltrotor: The need for speed & range in response to global threats

12. Army eyeing commercial drones as Shadow 'gap' filler

13. Opinion The most dangerous moment since the Cold War

14. The U.S. Should Promote Taiwan as the Authentic China

15. Investigation of SEALs Drowning Also Uncovers Allegations of Performance-Enhancing Drug Use, Secret Surgery

16. BRICS Country Rejects De-Dollarization, Embraces the US Dollar

17. The US won’t run for another term on UN human rights council. Israel is likely why

18. Mark Milley fears being court-martialed if Trump wins, Woodward book says

Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean media report claims that Seoul sent drones over Pyongyang

2. Crucial Statement of DPRK Foreign Ministry (on alleged drone infil)

3. N. Korean leader's sister warns of 'catastrophe' if S. Korean drones found again

4. N. Korea sends 20 more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

5. Battle Brews Over Site Tied to Postwar Sex Trade Near U.S. Bases in South Korea

6. S. Korea will seek to secure nuclear reprocessing facility in diplomacy with new U.S. gov't: Seoul envoy

7. Severing roads, railways (north Korea)

8. Fighting for a just clause (Korean Unification)

9. Opinion The most dangerous moment since the Cold War

10. Surprised shopper finds food sold under North Korean flag in grocery store

11. “North Korea is the source of weapons for the ‘Iran hybrid war’”… “US government must step in to stop it”

12. 2024 Report on American Attitudes Toward the Korean Peninsula

13. Han Kang expresses deep gratitude for congratulatory messages for Nobel win

14. How South Korea's 'real-life mermaids' made Malala want to learn to swim

15. Globalization of South Korea’s literature begins now



10/13/24

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. General Bryan P. Fenton named 47th recipient of Omar N. Bradley Spirit of Independence Award

2. Mystery Drones Swarmed a U.S. Military Base for 17 Days. The Pentagon Is Stumped.

3. America’s New Millionaire Class: Plumbers and HVAC Entrepreneurs

4. Captured documents reveal Hamas’s broader ambition to wreak havoc on Israel

5. Strategic Paralysis: The Biden Administration's Strategic Miscalculation in Israel's War on Hezbollah

6. The Future is Nano: Trends, Innovations, and Implications for SOF

7. Johnny Micheal Spann: A Legacy of Courage in Clandestine Service: A Life Lost, But Not Forgotten

8. Four Ways Ukraine’s Drone Innovations Are Changing Warfare

9. How Russia, China envision nuking US satellites: from above and below

10. New Gmail Security Alert For 2.5 Billion Users As AI Hack Confirmed

11. How Bookworms Beat the Nazis: The Unlikely Spies of the OSS

12. How many drones does the Army need? A lot more.

13.NATO’s Indo-Pacific Aspirations

14. Industry ‘hamstrung’ by Space Force-intel community’s turf war

15. Experts warn 'crazy busy' Atlantic hurricane season is far from over

16. What I Didn’t Learn In Special Forces

17. What International Law Says About Israel’s Invasion of Lebanon

18. There’s a solution to the Army’s enduring gap in its extended-range artillery fire

19. 'A lot ... at once': Army cyber and network officials take stock 1 year after organizational shuffle

20. The CIA is openly recruiting foreign spies in other countries



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korean leader's sister warns of 'horrible disaster' if S. Korean drones found again

2. North Korea: The Overlooked Challenge for the Next US President

3. Nat'l security adviser says N. Korea 'won't start war unless it decides to commit suicide'

4. Frightening Thought: Russia Sharing Military Technology with North Korea

5. S. Korea-US-Japan summit expected near end of 2024: nat'l security adviser

6. A Russia-North Korea Alliance in the Works? Don't Be So Sure

7. N Korea escalates from arms to boots on the ground in Ukraine

8. NK stokes anti-South Korea sentiment with drone incursion claim

9. Some of N. Korea's trash balloons equipped with GPS transmitters: S. Korean military

10. N. Korea says ordered artillery corps near border to fully prepare to shoot

11. S. Korea warns N. Korea will see end of regime if it harms its people

12. [Eric John's Window] Farewell, Korea

