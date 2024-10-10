10/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. OSS Society puts awards dinner on the radar

2. How Oct. 7 Upended America’s Global Military Strategy

3. China Detains Employees at Apple iPhone Factory Run by Foxconn

4. Japan’s Ishiba and his Military Ambitions

5. U.S. Sees Opening to Sideline Hezbollah Politically in Lebanon

6. Taiwan Leader Urges Calm Amid Military Threats From Beijing

7. Netanyahu-Gallant rivalry complicates Israeli response to Iran attack

8. To attack enemy space capabilities, Army eyes doubling expert cadre

9. Sabotage: Protecting European Transportation Networks from Russia

10. Washington Misunderstands Crisis Communication With China

11. Congress Should Create an Economic Statecraft and Security Commission

12. EU advances $38 billion Ukraine loan plan tied to Russian assets

13. Propagandists keep trying to use ChatGPT, OpenAI report says

14. New Vision For Lift Fan Aircraft Family Grows From Special Operations X-Plane Program

15. Ukraine allies meeting postponed after Biden pulls out over Hurricane Milton

16. ‘Florida isn’t safe’: Ron DeSantis is unfit for hurricane response, activists say

17. Sweden Presents First NATO ‘Deterrence and Defense’ Plan

18. USS Boxer provides disaster relief after typhoon hits Philippines

19. Bridging the Gap: Why Conventional Forces Need Irregular Warfare Training

20. CSA's Articles of the Year (The Harding Project)

21. AI and Intelligence Analysis: Panacea or Peril?

22. The Age of Depopulation: Surviving a World Gone Gray

23. Confluence of Epic Hurricanes, Election Ensnare Military in Misinformation Deluge

Korean News Content:

1. Unified, nuclear-free Korean Peninsula would benefit Indo-Pacific: South Korean President

2. In This Office, the Fading Dream of a Unified Korea Lives On

3. Report of KPA General Staff

4. Cyber Warfare and Economic Survival: North Korea's Exploitation of Global IT Markets

5. S. Korean author Han Kang wins Nobel literature prize

6. Who is Han Kang, winner of 2024 Nobel literature prize?

7. Han Kang: Nobel laureate who explores intersection of violence, beauty, human resilience

8. N. Korea's Kim yet to secure people's backing of his '2 hostile states' stance: ex-diplomat

9. S. Korea condemns N. Korea's move to block border as 'anti-unification' act

10. Kremlin rejects S. Korean claim of N. Koreans fighting in Ukraine

11. N. Korea declares severance of ties with S. Korea by ‘fortifying border

12. Yoon, Ishiba pledge to continue improving ties in first bilateral summit

13. North Korean hackers plunder thousands of nuclear plant tech documents from South's company

14. South Korean support for own nuclear arsenal grows as confidence in U.S. wanes

15. Watch the volatility — not fall — of the regime

16. Foreign investors shift from Samsung to K-Defense stocks amid geopolitical tensions

17. S. Korea elected to UN Human Rights Council for 6th time

18. The Revival of the Moscow-Pyongyang Axis

19. S. Korea tests unmanned surface vehicle operation against N. Korean threats