04/12/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

1. Former N. Korean child beggar runs for local election in U.K.

donga.com· April 12, 2021

Last week I listened to Professor Fahey talk about north Korean human rights. One of the things she mentioned was that Koreans in the north have no examples to look up to because everything is focused on idolizing and deifying the Kim family regime. This is one example that must get to the Korean people (as well as the other UK candidate as well as the South Korea legislators currently in office after their escapes from the north). This needs to be part of an information and influence campaign.

2. ‘Worst ever’ threat to Kim Jong Un’s rule

asiatimes.com · by Daniel Sneider · April 12, 2021

Very important and comprehensive analysis on the north Korean situation from Daniel Sneider.

If I were advising the command I would recommend that not only it focus on the indications and warnings for international instability, I would be conducting a review of all relevant crisis actions SOP measures and review contingency plans.

This conclusion sums up why things may be different (and worse) than the 1990s: "What won’t change are the underlying problems that have now converged into a “worst-ever” threat to Kim Jong Un’s rule"

The underlying conditions and problems are exacerbated by Kim Jong-un's deliberate policy decisions as well as the nature of the regime, its objectives, and strategy.

I will not predict if or when there might be internal instability in north Korea, only that if it does occur it will be catastrophic and we had better be prepared for it.

3. U.S.,S. Korea: KN-23 shows irregular trajectory including pull-up maneuver

donga.com · April 12, 2021

This is for warfighting and attacking the fat target of Camp Humphreys and Osan and Cheongju air bases.

Buried lede: "In the meantime, the three Aegis ships were not mobilized when the new missile was launched. Normally, one carries out missions while the other two are anchored for maintenance, but at the time of the missile launch, all three of them were anchored. Some point out that this could have been the reason why the radar failed to detect the missile early on and mistakenly judged the flying distance."

I hope the ROK has more surveillance capabilities than one Aegis ship (3 to make 1).

4. Iran Calls On South Korea To Release Funds Frozen Under US Sanctions

Barron's · by AFP - Agence France Presse

This could cause ROK/US alliance friction.

5. Korea's effort in Afghan reconstruction recognized

The Korea Times · by Kwon Mee-yoo · April 12, 2021

Something that has been below the radar.

Recall that South Korea is the first (and may be the only nation) to go from a major aid recipient to a major donor nation.

6. Ex-minister decries U.S. congressional hearing on anti-N.K. leafleting ban

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · April 12, 2021

Human rights are universal and we must stand up for them everywhere. The Moon administration and ruling party made a huge error passing this legislation and they cannot get a pass on it.

7. North Korea transfers control of important military shipbuilding factory to Munitions Industry Department

dailynk.com· by Seulkee Jang · April 12, 2021

Additional information from my friend and mentor, Bob Collins:

The Munitions Industry Department is subordinate to the Korean Workers' Party and is responsible for all weapons development. However, organizations connected to WMD come under the direct control of the MID. The reassignment of control of this October 3rd Factory is a sharp indicator of Kim regime's intent to put nukes on SLBM's.

8. Kim Il Sung birthday crackers are being sold in local markets before start of official distribution

dailynk.com · by Jeong Tae Joo · April 12, 2021

I am reminded of the old saying: "let them eat cake." Though I am sure the Koreans in the north would be happy to have any food.

9. S. Korea, U.S. closely watching N. Korean moves on SLBMs, new submarine: JCS

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · April 12, 2021

10. 'Never criticise the Dear Leader!' Kim executes official after 'rant' against Government

Express · by John Varga · April 12, 2021

The nature of the Kim family regime. Loyalty is everything. And north Korea must be a no whining zone.

11. Is Mike Pompeo Clueless on North Korea?

The National Interest · by Doug Bandow · April 11, 2021

Mr. Bandow is an equal opportunity critic. He has no love for anyone but he does appear to give some credit to former President Trump's unconventional, experimental, top-down, pen-pal diplomacy. However, It failed like all other efforts not because of what we did or did not do (despite the pundits who call for appeasement). It failed because of the nature, objectives, and strategy of the Kim family regime.

Excerpt: "Give Trump credit, he created an opportunity for serious negotiation. However, he was utterly incapable of forging such a pact. Now Pompeo’s comments suggest that the secretary of state may have been no better prepared. And hence was lost one of the nation’s great diplomatic opportunities."

12. [Editorial] Self-inflicted disgrace (South Korean Anti-leaflet law)

koreaherald.com · by The Korea Herald · April 11, 2021

The passing of this law gives the appearance of appeasement when you examine the north Korean threats and actions and the subsequent statements of South Korean officials and passage of the law. The Moon administration and ruling party need to fix this.

13. Moon's approval rating dips to record low of 33.4 pct: Realmeter

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · April 12, 2021

Hardly a surprise giving the trend and the shellacking the ruling party took in the elections lasts week.

14. US military bases in Japan, South Korea ramp up coronavirus vaccinations

Stars and Stripes· by Matthew Burke · April 0912, 2021

15. PM: S. Korea willing to help Iran advance dialogue for restoring nuclear deal

en.yna.co.kr · by 박보람 · April 12, 2021

A snarky comment: How has the middleman function turned out with north Korea and the US?

“My congratulations to you personally for your part in the presentation today … The challenge of this old but new form of operations is a real one and I know that you and the members of your command will carry on for us and the free world in a manner which is both worthy and inspiring. I am sure that the green beret will be a mark of distinction in the trying times ahead.”

- Message from President Kennedy to General Yarborough, 11 April 1961

“One should become the master of one's mind rather than let one's mind master him.”

- Nichiren Daishonin

“Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

- Franklin D. Roosevelt