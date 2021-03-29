03/29/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. North Korean official says Biden criticism of missile launches reveals ‘deep-seated hostility’ toward country

2. N. Korea threatens U.S. in response to Biden’s warning

3. Minister urges N. Korea to respond to calls for humanitarian cooperation

4. North Korean authorities encourage people to hand over "illegal propaganda material"

5. Loaded language: U.S. denuclearization phrasing puts progress on North Korea in jeopardy

6. North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of 'double standard' over missile tests

7. North Korea threatens US with 'invincible physical power'

8. North Korea likely to increase provocation level

9. South Korea, US working closely on how to improve THAAD base conditions

10. Human rights and inter-Korean peace process

11. Did North Korea Test a Copy Of a Dangerous New Russian Missile?

1. North Korean official says Biden criticism of missile launches reveals ‘deep-seated hostility’ toward country

militarytimes.com · by Kim Tong-Hyung · March 28, 2021

Actually we do not have a deep seated hostility toward north Korea or the Korean people living in the north. In fact it is our concern for the Korean people in the north, as well as all Koreans, that drives our deep created hostility toward the Kim family regime. As I have written many times: The root of all problems in Korea is the existence of the most evil mafia- like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime that has the objective of dominating the Korean Peninsula under the rule of the Guerrilla Dynasty and Gulag State.

But these statements from north Korea reveal its intent and how it is trying to shape the new Biden administration's Korea policy. It would like to make the policy dead on arrival and allow it to progress if the Biden administration makes concessions, e.g., sanctions relief for a promise from the regime to talk.

2. N. Korea threatens U.S. in response to Biden’s warning

donga.com · March 29, 2021

The regime is executing its seven decades playbook. These "threats" are standard actions in support of blackmail diplomacy.

Just take a look at this CSIS database on provocations and you can see the pattern.

I recommend Dr. Bruce Bechtol work "DPRK Provocations: Deterring the Cycle of Violence," in his book North Korea and Regional Security in the Kim Jong-un Era: A New International Security Dilemma (pp 40-55)

The best resource for north Korea provocations from 1950-2007 is from the Congressional Research Service. I wish CRS would update this .

3. Minister urges N. Korea to respond to calls for humanitarian cooperation

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · March 29, 2021

Think about this. We have to beg the Kim family regime to be able to provide humanitarian assistance to the Korean people living in the north who are suffering horrendously because Kim Jong-un denies their human rights and oppresses them so that he can remain in power. Think about this.

4. North Korean authorities encourage people to hand over "illegal propaganda material"

dailynk.com · by Mun Dong Hui · March 29, 2021

Don't do it. It is a trick.

But on a serious note, information is an existential threat to the survival of the regime and this may be another indication of how desperate the regime is to control information. It may no longer be able to control and prevent the Korean people from accessing it.

5. Loaded language: U.S. denuclearization phrasing puts progress on North Korea in jeopardy

Reuters · by Hyonhee Shin · March 28, 2021

"Denuclearization" is only in "jeopardy" because of the decisions and actions of Kim Jong-un and not because of an argument over words. But this debate over words is important because it helps us to expose the Kim family regime strategy and true nature.

6. North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of 'double standard' over missile tests

Reuters · by Hyonhee Shin · March 28, 2021

You have to admire the chutzpah of the Kim family regime. No double standard. You either comply with the UN Security Council resolutions or you do not.

7. North Korea threatens US with 'invincible physical power'

Daily Mail · by Valerie Edwards · March 28, 2021

"Invincible power?" The Propaganda and Agitation department has been watching the Marvel movie franchise. And the mafia-like crime family cult is calling President Biden "gangster-like."

North Korea threatens US with 'invincible physical power' and says Biden administration used 'gangster-like logic' to take its 'first wrong step' in criticizing missile tests:

North Korea said Saturday that Biden administration had taken a wrong first step and revealed 'deep-seated hostility' by criticizing its self-defensive missile test

On Friday, North Korea said it launched a new tactical short-range ballistic missile; President Biden said test violated UN Security Council resolutions

An official of North Korea said that Washington might face 'something that is not good' if it continues to make 'thoughtless remarks'

8. North Korea likely to increase provocation level

The Korea Times · March 29, 2021

I am reminded of Lenin: “You probe with bayonets: if you find mush, you push. If you find steel, you withdraw.”

9. South Korea, US working closely on how to improve THAAD base conditions

The Korea Times · March 29, 2021

The only way to solve this problem is for the Korean government to deal with the protestors.

10. Human rights and inter-Korean peace process

The Korea Times · by Park Jung-won · March 29, 2021

An interesting comparison between Presidents Park Chung Hee and Moon Jae-in.

Conclusion: “When both Park's dictatorial and Moon's progressive regimes have been driven by cherishing "peace, national reconciliation and national reunification" agendas, defining human rights in different ways in the South and the North respectively, where do ordinary individuals fit within such grandiosely constructed notions? What will ultimately be the benefit of such an outcome if it disregards human rights in any objective sense? Is this tragic comedy or comical tragedy?”

11. Did North Korea Test a Copy Of a Dangerous New Russian Missile?

The National Interest · by Peter Suciu · March 28, 2021

Most all of north Korean weapons technology originates in Russia. The regime does do a great job both reverse engineering it and adapting it to tier requirements.

--------------

“He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that."

- John Stuart Mill

"Since Mao’s demise, the Party has refreshed its Leninist roots, gingerly built up the legal system and set about co-opting wealthier more educated members of society. In the same way that some western political parties like to style themselves as big tents, the Party now markets itself as an inclusive organization with uniquely Chinese roots. China can, in theory have it all – democracy, a functioning legal system, a vibrant civil society, disputatious think-tanks, innovative universities and a blossoming private sector – as long as they develop within the boundaries the Party lays down for them."

-Richard McGregor, The Party

"The core political values of our free society are so deeply embedded in our collective consciousness that only a few malcontents, lunatics generally, ever dare to threaten them."