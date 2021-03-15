03/15/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Seoul shouldn't hesitate joining the Quad initiative

straitstimes.com · March 15, 2021

Seoul must do so because it is in the best interests of South Korea to do so and because of any US arm twisting. Seoul must decided which side of the debate they want to be on. This quote from SECSTATE and SECDEF in their WAPOST OpEd defines the issues for all of us: "A fundamental debate is underway about the future — and whether democracy or autocracy offers the best path forward. It’s up to us and other democracies to come together and show the world that we can deliver — for our people and for each other." https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/03/14/americas-partnerships-are-force-multipliers-world/

Seoul must decide.

Excerpts:

“If anything, it would prove wiser for Seoul not to be late in making clear its willingness to join an expanded Quad.

The current Quad countries now focus on a broad strategy of finding common fields where they counter Beijing without forming an overtly anti-China front. South Korea needs to join early-stage discussions within the emerging multilateral framework if it wants to inject a more inclusive view while standing alongside other participants on key democratic values.

Eventually, it will not be able to afford to stay out of the scheme the Biden administration is seeking to use as a vital tool to forge a global solidarity against China in both security and economic terms. A belated move to join the Quad would only amplify China's ire and receive a half-hearted welcome from the US.”

2. S. Korea, U.S. to initial defense cost-sharing deal after 'two plus two' meeting: sources

en.yna.co.kr · by 송상호 · March 15, 2021

As noted this must still be approved by the South Korean national assembly. Since Moon's party is in the majority it should pass but you never know.

3. North Korea 'not responding' to US contact efforts

BBC

Excerpts:

“North Korean state media has yet to acknowledge that Joe Biden is now the American president.

US attempts to communicate with Pyongyang have included the "New York Channel" - through the North Korean mission at the United Nations.

A US official told Reuters news agency there had been "multiple attempts" to engage with North Korea, but no meaningful contact for more than 12 months, which includes much of Donald Trump's final year as president.”

4. U.S. working as middleman to help Korea-Japan relations

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · Sarah Kim

Trilateral cooperation is key to security in Northeast Asia.

5. North Korea further tightens control over the Sino-North Korean border

dailynk.com · March 15, 2021

This is what is strangling the Korean people living in the north. Not sanctions.

6. [ANALYSIS] Why is Pyongyang unresponsive to Biden administration?

The Korea Times · March 14, 2021

Simplest answer: Kim is not ready and does not see an immediate advantage to being responsive. He may be waiting to see what a new Biden policy will be.

But Dr. Shin may very well be correct here. Kim demands a change to the US hostile policy and concessions first.

Excerpt: “Shin Beom-chul, the director of the Center for Diplomacy and Security at the Korea Research Institute for National Strategy, said it could be that Pyongyang is giving a message to Washington that the Biden administration should first make a change in its earlier position to stick with "principles" when it comes to North Korea policy, and that Pyongyang would respond to Washington's outreach after the latter makes a concession by easing sanctions.”

7. UN Rights Official Warns of Starvation, Poverty in North Korea From Long COVID-19 Lockdown

rfa.org

This is Kim Jong-un's policy decision. His decisions are responsible for the suffering.

8. Can North Korea Find Peace Without Disarming?

nationalinterest.org · by Jacob Heilbrunn

Two points - a trade of ICBMs for sanctions relief is not a deal at all. It is a dangerous proposal.

Second: There is no Track II diplomacy with north Korea. Every person engaging foreigners is a member of the party (government). The best we can hope for is Track 1.5 (Our track II former diplomats meeting with Track 1 party/government officials). I think the author doe snot understand the nature of the Kimfamily regime.

Excerpts:

“Sanctions, domestic mismanagement, natural disasters and Covid-19 have left North Korea’s economy—by Kim’s own admission—in desperate need of repair. For America, which currently lacks effective ballistic-missile defences, the prospect of being in North Korea’s nuclear crosshairs is unacceptable. Could this point to a possible trade-off, namely the lifting of sanctions in exchange for the elimination of missiles?

Such a deal would leave North Korea’s theatre nuclear force untouched and help mend the country’s economy while reducing the risk of a pre-emptive American strike. It would also immunise the US against a possible North Korean ICBM attack, leaving it better placed to meet South Korean and Japanese security needs. And with diplomatic representation in each other’s countries, both sides would have reliable channels to address disputes and manage relations generally.

To determine whether Kim’s regime would be open to serious negotiation, the Biden administration could initially endorse so-called Track II diplomacy—former US government and non-government interlocutors meeting informally with North Korean officials in third-party countries. If the outreach sparked interest in Pyongyang, the door to formal talks would open. America’s default option is to return to tried-and-failed efforts to persuade North Korea to disarm. The challenge will be to convince leaders on both sides that diplomatic normalisation leading to an ICBM–sanctions trade-off is the best path forward.

9. Korea’s Big Economic Conundrum: Mo Money, Mo Problems

WSJ · by Mike Bird

Conclusion: “Korea’s achievements in breaking into the ranks of the world’s richest countries are impressive—but it will need to do much more than just rest on its laurels if it wants to keep marching higher up through the income ranks.”

10. Military personnel to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting in June

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · March 15, 2021

This is a combined military readiness issue. All ROK/US Combined Forces Command headquarters and component headquarters personnel (ROK and US) should have been vaccinated more than a month ago.

11. Washington is soon to complete its new North Korea policy

donga.com· March 15, 2021

Again, I hope when the new policy is announced, POTUS will announce his new Special Representative for North Korea, Special Envoy for North Korean Human Rights, US Ambassador to the ROK,and the new US Military Commander in Korea. As we all know, personnel is policy.

12. Moon's approval rating falls to 9-week low amid LH land speculation scandal

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · March 15, 2021

13. North’s ambassadors stuck overseas, have to share residence

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Michael Lee

"Unusual cohabitation."

Excerpt:

“Ji was appointed to the position in October 2010, when the North and China commemorated the 60th anniversary of China’s entry into the Korean War. The unusual cohabitation situation of the North’s ambassadors has not been remarked upon by official Chinese or North Korean sources. According to diplomatic sources, there are several North Korean officials who were locked outside their country while on official business in Dandong and Shenyang in January last year. They have since been given consular posts in China. One of these officials is Ri Chang-dok of the United Front Department — the department of the Workers’ Party of Korea charged with South Korea relations.”

14. Kim Jong-un cold shoulders 'diplomatic outreach' by Joe Biden in sharp contrast to 'bromance' with Trump

meaww.com

Does Kim hate Biden?

15. North Korean Youth Find Ways to Dodge Military Service

rfa.org

Long term implications?

