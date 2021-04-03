03/04/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. N. Korea poses 'most immediate threat' to U.S.: Indo-Pacific commander

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 4, 2021

I asked this question about OPCON transition:

One of the deficiencies of the OPCON transition process has been the lack of an information campaign to educate and inform the Korean and American people about the importance of the transition.

How would you explain to the American and Korean people why the OPCON transition of the ROK/US Combined Forces Command is important to the security of the ROK and the national security interests of the U.S.?

This was the response:

“With regard to the planned transfer of the wartime operation control of South Korean troops to Seoul, the Indo-Pacific commander said the transition will take place when all conditions agreed by the allies are fully met.

"The conditions basis for a transfer of operational control (that) has been agreed to by our two nations ... in my view is absolutely necessary to ensure the security of our two nations," he said.

2. Korea, U.S. closely monitoring N.K. nuclear facilities: defense ministry

en.yna.co.kr · by 오석민 · March 4, 2021

The regime is masterful at deception and it knows the capabilities of commercial satellite imagery and probably has a good general idea of US military and intelligence satellite imagery capabilities. We should consider when we observe something at these locations the regime may want us to see specific activities and draw certain conclusions. We should always consider what it is we are not seeing. On the other hand, continued construction and activity at these sites is further indication that the regime has no intention of giving up its nuclear program.

3. N. Korea’s nuclear reprocessing will increase tension with US

donga.com · March 4, 2021

Excerpts:

“Rear Adm. Michael Studeman saw Pyongyang's preparations for nuclear reprocessing as its first step taken to show influence over the Biden administration and get its attention. As per his analysis, North Korea may use the issue of nuclear reprocessing as a bargaining chip to lead to the lessening of North Korea sanctions.

The U.S. State Department commented on the IAEA's report, saying that North Korea's illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs and its stubbornness of spreading cutting-edge technologies pose a severe threat to international peace and security and weaken the globally agreed non-proliferation system. The U.S. administration will adopt an effective option in cooperation with its allies and partners to assess the gravity of North Korean threats and respond accordingly, the U.S. State Department's spokesperson team told VOA on Tuesday.”

4. U.S., Korea Finally on Course for Defense Cost-Sharing Deal

english.chosun.com · March 4, 2021

I hope we can get this done soon. And like OPCON transition, I hope the action officers have proposed an information plan to tell the American and Korean press, pundits, politicos, and public why this is good for the people in both nations.

We also need to get in mind this must be approved by the Korean national assembly.

5. Biden says will empower diplomats to reduce threat from N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 4, 2021

This is a summary of what I think the new administration policy will be based on the President's Yonhap special contribution on October 30,2020:

A strong ROK/US Alliance based shared interests, values, and strategy that can deter war; principled diplomacy as the main effort, with an objective of denuclearization of the north, a focus on human rights (the separated Korean Americans is a recognition of one of the many human rights challenges with North Korea), and the only political outcome that can solve the entire Korean problem: unification.

As you can see other than military deterrence our diplomats are the main effort in everyone of these five major areas for US policy (and of course our diplomats are key to deterrence as well with messaging etc.)

6. Photos show North Korea may be trying to extract plutonium

AP · by Hyung -Jin Kim · March 4, 2021

Excerpts:

“Earlier this week, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said some nuclear facilities in North Korea continued to operate, citing the operation of the steam plant that serves the radiochemical laboratory at Yongbyon. The laboratory is a facility where plutonium is extracted by reprocessing spent fuel rods removed from reactors.

“The DPRK’s nuclear activities remain a cause for serious concern. The continuation of the DPRK’s nuclear program is a clear violation of relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and is deeply regrettable,” Grossi told the IAEA’s board of governors, according to IAEA’s website. DPRK refers to North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Plutonium is one of the two key ingredients to build nuclear weapons along with highly enriched uranium. The Yongbyon complex, north of the capital city of Pyongyang, has facilities to produce both ingredients. It’s not clear exactly how much weapons-grade plutonium or highly enriched uranium has been produced at Yonbyong and where North Korea stores it.

7. North Korea expected to resume trade at China border, research says

UPI · by Elizabeth Shim · March 3, 2021

The buried lede: KEIP and South Korea are trying to spin the 8th Party Congress in a positive light:

8. N.Korean Regime to Ban Open-Air Markets

english.chosun.com · March 4, 2021

Market activity and the nascent capitalism that has flourished since the Arduous March of the great famine of 1994-1996 has been responsible for the resiliency of the Korean people in the north. Yet they pose an existential threat to the regime. This is the reason why. The regime has taken advantage of COVID 19 and cracked down on not only markets but the use of foreign currency, movement, and information dissemination.

I love this quote: "But now the crackpot country's finances are close to collapse and he seems determined to turn the clock back and hold on to power by Draconian means."

9. North Koreans 'starving' due to tough Covid measures in country 'with zero cases'

Mirror · by Laura Sharman · March 3, 2021

This is the deliberate policy decision by Kim Jong-un that is causing the suffering of the Korean people living in the north:

10. North Korean Military Exploits Pandemic to Cash-in on Face Masks

rfa.org · by Hyemin Son

Every institution in north Korea is corrupt. This is just one small example.

11. North Korean Quarantine Police Shake Down Residents for Bribes and Food

rfa.org · by Jieun Kim

More indications of north Korean corruption.

12. Blinken lays out 'most urgent' priorities for U.S., leaves out N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 4, 2021

I think the press missed the point of the speech but of course the Korean press wanted more emphasis on Korea and the apparent lack of emphasis is taken as a slight.

The headline writer got it wrong and the headline conflicts with the actual text of the article. north Korea was not left out.

But the SECSTATE did not leave out north Korea. It was appropriately mentioned given the type of speech this was designed to be.

13. U.S. must use every tool to prevent N. Korea from advancing nuclear capability: Sherman

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 4, 2021

Every, I say again, every, tool.

Here are some of the tools we propose:

Develop an alliance strategy for the Korean Peninsula (ensure sufficient alignment of ROK/US strategic assumptions).

Impose a “maximum pressure 2.0” ”Plan B” campaign integrating not only sanctions but also other critical levers of U.S. and allied power. (most critically information and influence)

Make human rights a priority.

Despite past failures, continue efforts to establish a substantive working-level dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

Encourage Chinese and Russian support for denuclearization while holding them accountable for ongoing violations of UN sanctions they claim to support.

Strengthen allied military posture.

Stabilize the Special Measures Agreement (cost sharing) process.

Coordinate a comprehensive strategy for North Korean cyber-attacks.

https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2021/01/14/north-korea/

14. Two-star Army general relieved of command over N.K. man's border crossing

en.yna.co.kr · by 최수향 · March 4, 2021

Yes, leaders must be held accountable for all the unit does or fails to do. But there are problems that are caused by even higher levels of command and in this case political levels vis a vis the lack of emphasis on the "threat" from the north, among others.

15. Analysis: Biden faces calls to jumpstart North Korea talks with more pragmatic goals

Reuters · by Josh Smith · March 4, 2021

Kim Jong-un wants arms control negotiations because it means he will keep his nuclear program and in his mind he will be negotiating as an "equal" with the US.

16. After someone snuck in from China, North Korea locks down Hyesan for a month

dailynk.com· by Ha Yoon Ah · March 4, 2021

Interesting: "once lived in South Korea." Was this a returning escapee? Or was this an intelligence operative? Or was this a "broker" who is aiding escapees? Or was tis a missionary trying to bring the word to the Korean people living in the north?

I fear for him since he is being "interrogated."

17. Achieving North Korean Denuclearization With More Draconian Sanctions: We Don’t Have the Cards

38north.org · by Joseph DeThomas · March 3, 2021

Sigh...

18. Inside South Korea’s Plan to Use AI to Track North Korea

The National Interest · by Stephen Silver · March 2, 2021

A lot to parse form this article: from intelligence analysis to negotiations to unification.

19. North Korea is the most isolated country on the planet, but it still finds ways to steal billions of dollars

Business Insider · by Ellen Ioanes

The all purpose sword.

20. North Korea’s New Must-Read? Kim Jong Un’s New Biography

WSJ · by Andrew Jeong

I will be closely watching the NY Times bestseller list to see when this makes it to number one.

The only way this will boost morale is if the 600+ pages can be used for fire starting purposes (of course burning this book would be deemed a capital crime in north Korea).

