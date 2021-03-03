03/03/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs

1. Senator Markey and Rep. Levin to Reintroduce Legislation to Expedite Lifesaving Humanitarian Assistance to the People of North Korea

markey.senate.gov

I am a strong believer in human rights in north Korea and that we must be concerned with the welfare of the Korean people living in the north.

I will say this until I have beaten the horse completely dead.

The suffering of the Korean people in the north is not due to sanctions, COVID 19, or natural disasters. It is due to the deliberate policy decisions of Kim Jong-un to prioritize his nuclear and missile programs, military modernization, and his personal welfare and that of the elite over the welfare of the Korean people.

Interestingly some escapees/defectors from north Korea disagree with the notion that humanitarian assistance is helpful to the Korean people and believe the international community should not be providing any humanitarian assistance.

I truly hope this legislation does help the Korean people living in the north. However, for it to work there will need to be transparency by the regime and aid providers must be able to monitor all aid to ensure it reaches those in need and is not diverted as is normal regime practice. If Kim Jong-un were really concerned he would allow such transparency and monitoring. If this legislation is enacted and assists in increasing humanitarian aid it will be another test. to determine the true nature of the Kim family regime. And we will confirm that nature is simply evil.

But the bottom line is: We shouldn’t forget the Korean people in the north are suffering horrendously because of KJU’s policy decision to prioritize nuke weapons over the welfare of the people. He has the resources but chooses the military over the people. Do not blame sanctions for Kim’s evil nature. We should also not labor under the delusion that if we lift sanctions that it will ease the suffering of the Korean people living in the north. It will not.

Lastly, for those who think that providing humanitarian assistance will influence KJU to come to the denuclearization negotiating table, I refer back to KJU's policy decisions and the fact that he has allowed the people to continue to suffer despite having the resources to care for them. Humanitarian assistance is not a "carrot" that will positively influence KJU.

2. Sanctions not sole reason for humanitarian crisis in N. Korea: unification ministry

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · March 3, 2021

I am glad to see Minister Lee walk this back somewhat.

And I am really heartened to read this: The remarks, however, have drawn controversy as some officials in the United States and the European Union reportedly said that it is not global sanctions, but the Kim Jong-un regime that should take responsibility for the current humanitarian crisis in North Korea.

3. South Korean lawmakers urge enforcement of North Korean human rights law

upi.com· by Elizabeth Shim · March 2, 2021

Opposition lawmakers. Things will not change until the ruling party changes its position on north Korean human rights.

South Korean lawmakers urge enforcement of North Korean human rights law

4. North Korea’s cyber commandos range far, strike deep

asiatimes.com · by Andrew Salmon · March 2, 2021

Part 2 from Andrew Salmon.

Excerpts:

“The impoverished country has sacrificed its civil economy on the altar of a nuclear deterrent – a stark contrast to the manufacturing, export superpowers of China, South Korea and Japan. This means it lacks the resources to generate or apply such next-generation technologies as 5G, AI and supercomputing – but this does not mean it is not up-to-date on the latest developments.

“When I was monitoring the movements of North Korean hackers, I found they had gone into the servers of online lectures related to the latest tech,” Choi said.

And they are not afraid to target the best in the business.

“In their hacking attempts on Google security experts, they got info from Linkedin and Twitter,” he said. “These North Korean hackers tried to create rapport with other experts and then hacked into projects they were working on – this went on for about a year.”

5. The South Korean Alliance Improves Under Biden, But Issues Remain

The National Interest · by Daniel R. DePetris · March 1, 2021

Here are some of the key issues that must be addressed.

From a forthcoming paper:

Rock Solid ROK/U.S. Alliance

There are many alliance issues that need to be addressed. Here is a summary the Biden and Moon administration must work on. While these are beyond the scope of the administration’s specific policy review toward North Korea they are critical issues that must be addressed because failure to effectively do so will undermine any policy.

· Special Measures Agreement (SMA) (cost sharing): According to reports this may shortly be resolved.

· Operational Control (OPCON) Transition : The conditions must be met to ensure the security of the ROK.

· Combined Exercises and Training: These are critical to maintain military readiness as well as supporting the OPCON transition process and they cannot be negotiated away with the north.

· U.S. Forces Korea access to training areas : This is a critical problem for maintaining readiness of U.S. forces.

· U.S.- China Competition and the impact the ROK/U.S. Alliance. This will continue to be a source of alliance friction.

· Pandemic response : This impacts not only the entire populations of both nations, but also the economies, and military readiness.

· ROK-Japan historical enmity . Trilateral cooperation is necessary for the security of all three countries.

· ROK/U.S. Trade Issues : Although China is the ROK’s largest trading partner, economic relations between the ROK and U.S. are a key component of the alliance.

Regardless of the future policy direction, diplomats, military leaders, and trade and other government officials must work together to manage and where possible, resolve these issues and others. There are mechanisms and processes in place to address these issues from the Military Committee and the security consultative process to the Strategy Working Group at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the State Department. However, if these issues are not sufficiently addressed a new administration policy will not achieve success because North Korea will exploit unresolved tensions between the U.S. and South Korea to further divide and isolate the allies from one another to enhance Pyongyang’s diplomatic leverage.

And I would add the ROK anti-leaflet amendment to the national security law.

6. Broaden the Scope of the US-ROK Military Alliance

atlanticcouncil.org· by Barry Pavel · March 2, 2021

Strategic flexibility for US forces.

#42: Broaden the Scope of the US-ROK Military Alliance - Atlantic Council

7. Report: U.S., South Korea begin crisis management training

upi.com· by Elizabeth Shim · March 2, 2021

Excerpts:

U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a briefing Monday the training is being carried out to "maintain a high level of readiness" amid signs of North Korean weapons development.

"The training and readiness there is of utmost importance to the secretary, to the entire military and to our alliance," Kirby said.

He declined to provide details of the training.

"We don't talk about the specifics of training events there on the peninsula," Kirby said.

8. North Korea slams Harvard Law professor for 'comfort women' article

upi.com· by Elizabeth Shim · March 2, 2021

One thing that unifies north and South - anti-Japanese sentiment. Of course the legitimacy of the Kim family regime rests on the foundational myth of anti-Japanese partisan warfare and the myth that Kim Il-sung was the great guerrilla leader who liberated Korea.

9. U.S. must use maximum pressure to convince N. Korea it is safer without nukes: McMaster

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · March 3, 2021

A lot of meat to the general's remarks.

This one is often overlooked: "With regard to the threats and risks posed by nuclear-armed North Korea, McMaster said the North has "never developed a weapon that it did not try to sell."

10. S. Korea, U.S. reaffirm commitment to coordinate closely on N. Korea

donga.com· March 2, 2021

While this may be a BFO (blinding flash of the obvious) we must not take it for granted and it requires active engagement on a routine basis. So far the anecdotal evidence I see is there is quite a bit of coordination taking place not only between DOD and MND (which is to be expected) but also MOFA and State and between the two NSAs.

11. 'Comfort woman' asks top envoy to take case to ICJ

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Sarah Kim

12. China expands first foreign frontline military channel with U.S. ally South Korea

Newsweek · by Tom O'Connor · March 2, 2021

Seems like an awkward headline.

Excerpts:

“The South Korean National Defense Ministry also released a statement noting the change, which it said would establish contact with China's Eastern Theater Command, adding to the three existing lines with the Northern Theater Command.”

"(The new hotlines) will help enhance the communication between the South Korean and the Chinese military authorities, which is expected to prevent accidental clashes in the air and the sea and to bring trust one notch higher," the ministry said in a statement translated by the Yonhap News Agency. "The move will also help ease tensions and establish peace in the Korean Peninsula and the region."

13. From newspapers to cookie packages, North Korea's use of the phrase "powerful nation" is falling

dailynk.com · March 3, 2021

It is interesting the kind of data we must collect and analyze from north Korea:

“While “powerful country” was mentioned 18 times from January to February 2020, and 11 times during the same period in 2019, the paper has only mentioned the phrase four times so far this year.

Daily NK was unable to confirm whether sugar cookies handed out in 2020 had the phrase “powerful nation.”

This year, North Korea largely handed out the same brands of sugar cookies to kids as in past years.”

14. North Korean AN-2 crashes near Taechon Air Base, leaving 5 dead

dailynk.com · March 2, 2021

The nKPA's best SOF infiltration aircraft.

