02/24/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. VOA – US DoD “Coordination with the US-Korea Combined Training”… Former Commander Brooks “training should be conducted quietly”

2. U.S. working closely with S. Korea to maintain joint defense readiness: Pentagon official

3. U.S. general says missile defense is focused on threats from North

4. Washington to review N. Korea’s egregious human rights records

5. South Korea raises wartime sex slavery issue at UN

6. Joe Biden Should Embrace Arms Control with North Korea

7. Unlock critical, urgent aspects of North Korea's nuclear program

8. Why North Korea replaced its ambassador to China after 11 years

9. Military Force Must Remain an Option With North Korea

10. U.S., S. Korea may discuss Iran sanctions but no money transferred yet: State Dept.

11. North Korea and Iran teaming up again as US weighs Iran nuclear deal

12. Analysts: Biden administration should engage with North Korea soon

13. N.K. paper warns against relying on outside help to achieve five-year economic plan

14. Military Sinks into Morass of Incompetence (South Korea)

15. North Korea to begin new school year on Mar. 1 with home-based classes

16. Czech Republic puts break on operations in North amid economic hardship

17. North Korea recently hacked Pfizer to steal vaccine development-related secrets

1. VOA – US DoD “Coordination with the US-Korea Combined Training”… Former Commander Brooks “training should be conducted quietly”

kdva.vet · by Donghyun Kim · February 23, 2021

Comments from General Brooks, Lt Gen Gregson, and me.

2. U.S. working closely with S. Korea to maintain joint defense readiness: Pentagon official

kdva.vet · by Byun Duk-kun · February 22, 2021

Combined readiness. Just saying.

Regardless of what we say or do north Korea will complain about combined ROK/US training. We need to just get over it and make sure we understand that by scaling back, postponing, or cancelling training to appease north Korea will only cause the regime to assess the success of its blackmail diplomacy and that it will double down on its political warfare strategy.

3. U.S. general says missile defense is focused on threats from North

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com· by Shim Kyu-Seok

We need comprehensive and integrated missile defense in the region and the homeland.

4. Washington to review N. Korea’s egregious human rights records

donga.com· February 24, 2021

And hopefully soon appoint a special envoy for north Koran human rights.

But this first paragraph illustrates a fundamental problem in the alliance. Minister Lee's views illustrate the naïve and erroneous assumptions under which he and the Moon administration operate. The bottom line is Minister Lee thinks appeasement works with north Korea. We all know nothing could be further from the truth.

I am gratified to see State push back on Minster Lee's remarks. This is going to be the most challenging friction point in the alliance - more so than SAM and OPCON transition.

Excerpt: “The U.S. State Department made opposing comments about the remarks of South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young, who called for easing sanctions against North Korea and scaling down ROK-U.S. joint military exercises. Experts say the comments reflect Washington’s uncomfortable feelings about Minister Lee’s remarks.”

5. South Korea raises wartime sex slavery issue at UN

The Korea Times · February 24, 2021

I wish South Korea would push as hard for the human rights of the Korean people living in the north.

6. Joe Biden Should Embrace Arms Control with North Korea

19fortyfive.com · by ByDaniel DePetris · February 23, 2021

Yes, this is exactly what Kim Jong-un wants. It plays right into his political warfare strategy. This will ensure he keeps his nuclear weapons and enhances his standing as a nuclear power that will allow him to better execute his political warfare strategy.

7. Unlock critical, urgent aspects of North Korea's nuclear program

The Korea Times · by Stephen Costello · February 24, 2021

A call to negotiate as if it is 1999 (or party like it's 1999 as the song does) and pick up where the Clinton administration left off. Another call to lift sanctions. Note the claim that sanctions are "illegal."

Sigh...

Unlock critical, urgent aspects of North Korea's nuclear program

8. Why North Korea replaced its ambassador to China after 11 years

koreaherald.com · by Lee Ji-yoon · February 24, 2021

It's the economy, stupid????

Excerpt:

“Still, he is a rare case as an economic official to become the ambassador to all-important China in the North.

“Ri may have little experience in foreign affairs but is highly credited with developing trade with China. His appointment as a top envoy reflects how much emphasis the North is putting on resuming trade with China,” said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the state-run Korea Institute for National Unification.

Hong added that Ri boasts extensive connections with economic officials in China.

“He can communicate with the Chinese authorities more directly, more quickly,” he said.

9. Military Force Must Remain an Option With North Korea

Bloomberg · by John Bolton · February 23, 2021

Of course this will be panned because it is from Ambassador Bolton. Those who think military force should be off the table should realize by saying that they are undermining the administration's ability to conduct "principled diplomacy." Without a credible force capability you undermine deterrence and diplomacy. And the military must always be planning to be able to provide options to the commander-in-chief and that must include the use of force.. Yes it may sound cliche, but the best way to prevent war is to thoroughly prepare for it.

That said I think Ambassador Bolton's fears that there will be a return to an Obama era of Korean diplomacy are unfounded. I am confident the Biden Administration sees how drastically conditions have changed. When its policy review is complete, I do not think it will be a reprise of the Obama era policies.

10. U.S., S. Korea may discuss Iran sanctions but no money transferred yet: State Dept.

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · February 24, 2021

Do you think Iran is trying to contribute to the Chinese and north Korea objective to drive a wedge in the ROK/US alliance? Or does the regime in Iran think it is can just conduct its own form of blackmail diplomacy the way north Korea does?

Good statement from the State Department spokesperson.

Excerpts:

“Price refused to confirm any ongoing consultations between Seoul and Washington, but said Seoul is one of the closest U.S. allies and partners when it comes to sanctions enforcement.

"The Republic of Korea -- a key ally, key treaty ally -- is very much a partner when it comes to sanctions enforcement across the board," said the department spokesman.

"So it wouldn't be a surprise, wouldn't come as a shock, I am sure, to hear you say that we do discuss these issues broadly with the South Koreans," he added.

11. North Korea and Iran teaming up again as US weighs Iran nuclear deal

foxnews.com · by Eric Shawn

Again????

I guess we need to get some of the home depot vests for Kim Jong-un. That would make for some good memes.

12. Analysts: Biden administration should engage with North Korea soon

upi.com · by Thomas Maresca · February 24, 2021

I am sure the Biden administration would engage in working level talks immediately. However, I do not think Kim Jong-un is ready for any engagement, regardless of the US offer to talk, due to internal north Korean pressures.. The only way Kim Jong-un might negotiate would be in return for immediate sanctions relief. And the relief would have to come before or at least simultaneously with such talks. This would of course be a strategy of appeasement and would allow Kim to assess his political warfare strategy successfully which would then cause him to double down on blackmail diplomacy. And we will get nowhere in terms of denuclearization of the north.

13. N.K. paper warns against relying on outside help to achieve five-year economic plan

en.yna.co.kr · by 이원주 · February 24, 2021

Juche, self-reliance - Do not allow the pure north Korea to be contaminated by outside influence.

14. Military Sinks into Morass of Incompetence (South Korea)

english.chosun.com

The ROK military is taking a lot of criticism. We have to understand that defending the border (and the coastlines) is manpower intensive. It is hard work and takes boots on the ground patrolling 24/7. Technology can be an important supplement but it is no replacement for the human that must be on the ground.

15. North Korea to begin new school year on Mar. 1 with home-based classes

dailynk.com · by Ha Yoon Ah · February 24, 2021

This must be an indication of how threatened the regime is with COVID. The regime does not appear to have sufficiently mitigated the threat.

16. Czech Republic puts break on operations in North amid economic hardship

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com · by Shim Kyu-Seok

Another indicator of how bad is the situation inside the north. Even the Joongang ilbo is describing the regime's population and resources control measures as "draconian."

17. North Korea recently hacked Pfizer to steal vaccine development-related secrets

dailynk.com · by Jang Seul Gi · February 24, 2021

Reporting on this issue from inside north Korea.

--------------------

“I think that Ronald Reagan wanted to hear other people's views, and he always listened carefully, and from time to time he changed his own mind about a position. And especially he took pains to listen carefully to foreign leaders with whom he was dealing.”

-Jeane Kirkpatrick

"It is not because the truth is too difficult to see that we make mistakes... we make mistakes because the easiest and most comfortable course for us is to seek insight where it accords with our emotions - especially selfish ones."

- Alexander Solzhenitsyn

“Get beyond love and grief: exist for the good of Man.”

- Miyamoto Musashi, A Book of Five Rings: The Classic Guide to Strategy