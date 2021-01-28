01/28/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Gov't Hires U.S. Lobbyists to Defend Controversial Leaflet Ban

english.chosun.com · January 28, 2021

This is troubling. The anti-leaflet law is indefensible by anyone who believes in civil liberties and the shared values of the ROK and US. And it is a major strategic error on at least two levels - one it indicates the ROK unwillingness to engage in a sophisticated information and influence campaign to influence the major target audiences of the regime elite, the second tier leadership, and the population. The second strategic error was giving into Kim Yo-jong's blackmail diplomacy that she executed for the Kim family regime. The ROK can expect to see blackmail diplomacy ratchet up in the foreseeable future. The anit0-leaflet law "proves" to Kim Jong-un that his political warfare strategy is working.

2. U.S. will work with China, Russia to denuclearize N. Korea: UN envoy

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · January 28, 2021

This seems like the Biden administration intends to not only continue the sanctions regime against north Korea but to improve enforcement.

"Reengaging with South Korea with Japan, as well as with China and Russia, particularly to push for their respect for a sanctions regime against North Korea, is going to be really important," Thomas-Greenfield told the hearing.

This is our recommendation from our essay with policy recommendations for the Biden administration:

Encourage Chinese and Russian support for denuclearization while holding them accountable for ongoing violations of UN sanctions they claim to support. The Biden administration should publicize this duplicity and blacklist entities identified as violating sanctions.

https://www.fdd.org/analysis/2021/01/14/north-korea/

3. South Korea willing to share COVID-19 vaccines with North, PM says

upi.com· by Thomas Maresca

Excerpts:

"Vaccines are an expensive drug and if North Korea cannot afford them we are willing to help," Chung said at a policy briefing with international correspondents in downtown Seoul. "South Korea wants to cooperate with the North in many ways, including health and humanitarian issues."

South Korean health officials have announced that vaccinations are scheduled to begin in late February, and the prime minister said the government is aiming to achieve herd immunity by November at the latest, with leftover doses potentially going to North Korea.

"If we have additional vaccines that may not be used, they can be shared with other countries, including North Korea," Chung said. "We will keep this option open."

Foreign Minister Chung is accusing the US of indifference? Who has been indifferent about north Korea?

White House press secretary Jen Psaki added on Friday that the United States has a "vital interest" in deterring North Korea's nuclear ambitions and vowed that the Biden administration would work in close consultation with South Korea and other allies.

"It is fortunate that [administration officials] are expressing interest in North Korea," Chung said. "Indifference is the biggest issue."

4. Kang, Blinken reveal differences in perspective in their first phone call

donga.com· January 28, 2021

Every word in every US statement is parsed by South Korean media. The question is whether there are real differences (I do think there are but they are not outlined in this article) or are differences in statements and what the public affairs officials choose to highlight and release that are interpreted as significant differences in sustainability policy issues?

5. Civic groups demand suspension of military drills with U.S. for confidence building with N. Korea

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · January 28, 2021

I certainly respect these civic groups and their pursuit of peace and reconciliation. But their demands will put the security of the ROK at great risk. I fear that their single clear-eyed focus on peace blinds them to the true nature of and the objectives of the Kim family regime. The regime seeks to dominate the entire peninsula and will use subversion, coercion/extortion, and use of force to achieve its objectives. The demands of these civic actions groups play into the regime's hands. The regime wants to weaken the combined readiness of the ROK.US military forces and ultimately cause a split in the alliance to drive US forces off the peninsula.

The bottom line is the failure to conduct military training and exercises will lead to the failure in the defense of Korea.

6. Weak Allies Limit Biden’s Options In Northeast Asia

Forbes · by Scott Snyder · January 27, 2021

Scott Snyder and Brad Glasserman discuss "weak" allies in terms of the very strained relationship between the ROK and Japan. The US administration (as did the last one) recognizes the importance of the trilateral relationship to the security of all three countries in Northeast Asia as well as for the outcome of the challenges on the Korean peninsula and in terms of mitigating the malign influence of China.

7. For Peace With North Korea, Biden Must End the US-South Korea Military Exercises

truthout.org · by Ann Wright · January 27, 2021

Like the civic action groups she is part of and supports, I fear this retired Army Colonel does not understand the nature of the objectives of the Kim family regime.

It would be the height of irresponsibility to not conduct training on the peninsula. It will put the ROK at great risk. And most importantly we have seen over the past two plus years that exercise concessions do not result in any reciprocity from north Korea. We must recognize north Korea's strategy and its call for the end of exercises is not about US provocations and threats to the north. It is about weakening the ROK/US alliance and its combined military forces so that the north can achieve an advantage.

I also wonder why these peace advocates do not acknowledge the north Korean winter training cycle and the offensive operations training the north conducts.

I too want peace. But it is my belief that weakening the military is more likely to lead to conflict than sustaining military strength through proper training.

8. Biden stresses need for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula: White House

en.yna.co.kr · by 변덕근 · January 28, 2021

I would remind the President of this: The only way we are going to see an end to the nuclear program and threats as well as the human rights abuses and crimes against humanity being committed against the Korean people living in the north by the mafia-like crime family cult known as the Kim family regime is through achievement of unification and the establishment of a United Republic of Korea that is secure and stable, non-nuclear, economically vibrant, and unified under a liberal constitutional form of government based on individual liberty, rule of law, and human rights as determined by the Korean people. In short, a United Republic of Korea (UROK).

9. FM nominee: Boosting alliance with U.S. 'primary task' for S. Korea diplomacy

en.yna.co.kr · by 김승연 · January 28, 2021

I concur. The alliance is the priority, for both countries. I hope the new FM will sustain the MOFA-State strategy working group as the vehicle to ensure alliance policy and strategy is aligned with common strategy assumptions about the nature and objectives of the Kim family regime.

10. N.Korea, US should aim for initial nuclear freeze - S.Korean PM

nationalpost.com · by Hyonhee Shin

A freeze could be acceptable if there is full declaration of all nuclear facilities from R&D through production through storage through fielded military organizations with nuclear weapons combined with inspection access to all sites. And we should also understand how the regime will manipulate a freeze to achieve advantages toward its long terms strategy to dominate the peninsula and not give up its nuclear weapons, ever.

11. North Korea continues to export coal and dispatch laborers overseas

dailynk.com · by Jang Seul Gi · January 28, 2021

Again, no surprise here. The regime must do this to gain hard currency. And we need to enforce sanctions against the enablers who allow these activities to persist.

12. North Korea moves toward mass production of miniature reconnaissance drones

dailynk.com · by Jeong Tae Joo · January 28, 2021

With the priority on developing military capabilities the people are destined to continue to suffer.

13. South Korea sees one of strongest recoveries among major economies

hindustantimes.com · January 27, 2021

Some good news for our ally.

14. 'Crash Landing on You,' BTS, 'Parasite' lead 'hallyu' popularity in 2020: report

en.yna.co.kr · by 이민지 · January 28, 2021

South Korean soft power. And "Crash Landing" is one of the best information and influence projects the ROK has ever produced.

