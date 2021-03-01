01/03/2021 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. New infections under 1,000 for 2nd day amid extended tighter distancing rules (South Korea)

en.yna.co.kr · by 주경돈 · January 3, 2021

Surely there is a lag between cause and effect. We likely will not see the real effects of tighter social distancing rules for weeks to come.

2. Imprisoned ex-presidents must show remorse for potential pardons: ruling party

en.yna.co.kr · by 유지호 · January 3, 2021

It is hard to show remorse when you believe you did nothing wrong or were the victim of trumped up charges.

3. Moon's approval rating drops to lowest point

en.yna.co.kr · by 유지호 · January 3, 2021

I wonder if President Moon's approval rating would rise if he pardoned former Presidents Lee and Pak.

4. Kim ditches trademark New Year's address in favor of handwritten letter

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com· by Lee Sung-Eun and Yoo Jee-hye

As noted this is not the first time Kim has not given a New Year's address. He did not give one last year. Now we wait for the 8th Party Congress to see if and how Kim will describe his future initiatives.

5. S. Korean population falls for 1st time on record low births

en.yna.co.kr · by 유지호 · January 3, 2021

Another reason why unification is important to the future of Korea.

6. President Moon's keywords for 2021: economy, stability, communication

The Korea Times · January 1, 2021

But diplomacy, the alliance and north Korea are still important.

7. Pyongyang’s annus horribilis

koreajoongangdaily.joins.com· Lee Young-jong

I had to look up "annus horribilis." It means a year of disaster or misfortune.

There is a lot to unpack from the editorial. Here is one key point: "What’s noteworthy is that all major state projects that had been carried out at the behest of Kim have either foundered or mysteriously disappeared from North Korean news outlets. Kim dug up the first shovel of dirt last March to mark the start of construction work for Pyongyang General Hospital, and he ordered his underlings to complete the hospital by October. But for months, North Korean media remained mum about it. The world has not heard any updates about the Wonsan-Kalma Coastal Tourist Area construction project either. Kim attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighting the opening of the Suncheon Phosphatic Fertilizer Factory last May, but there haven’t been any follow-up news reports on the factory. The fact that Kim’s instructions are not being materialized indicates the North’s absolute depletion of available resources."

8. South Korean health ministry takes down pandemic dance video after backlash

straitstimes.com · January 2, 2021

The video has been taken down from most platforms but can be accessed at the embedded link.

I did not think the video was that offensive. I think the Geico clogging commercial is more irritating.

-----------

"Those who know the rules of true wisdom are baser than those who love them. Those who love them are baser than those who follow them."

- Chinese Proverb

"What is the fruit of these teachings? Only the most beautiful and proper harvest of the truly educated - tranquility, fearlessness, and freedom. We should not trust the masses who say only the free can be educated but rather the lovers of wisdom who say that only the educated are free."

- Epictetus

