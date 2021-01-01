01/01/2021 News & Commentary – National Security

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Stop dragging the military into election fights

Washington Examiner · by Mackubin Owens · January 1, 2021

2. Biden Inherits a Challenging Civil-Military Legacy

warontherocks.com · by Jim Golby and Peter D. Feaver· January 1, 2021

Conclusion: "Notwithstanding all of the other urgent priorities vying for his attention, neglect of the civil-military file would likely impose intolerable costs on Biden down the road — a price that would be vividly evident, sooner or later, when an urgent national security crisis takes center stage. The only prudent course is for the Biden team to attend to both policy and process at the same time — to move out quickly on the pandemic and the economy, while also setting the national security establishment on the path to healthier civil-military relations. Problems in the civil-military foundations of an administration must be fixed before a crisis lays bare the rot that may lie just out of view."

3. Employee intentionally removed COVID-19 vaccine from fridge, ruining more than 500 doses, hospital says; FBI investigating

USA Today · by Ricardo Torres

Why this sabotage? What was his motive?

4. The Plague Year

The New Yorker · by Lawrence Wright · December 28, 2020

A long and depressing read.

5. White House moves to freeze some foreign aid, defying Congress in Trump’s final days

The Washington Post· by Yeganeh Torbati and John Hudson · December 31, 2020

Excerpt: "The Trump administration, which over its four years in office repeatedly tried to cut foreign aid in its formal budgets only to be rebuffed by Congress, has used the rescission process as a tool to make it harder for the State Department and USAID to spend money. Last year, it tried to use the bureaucratic move to cancel up to $4 billion in foreign aid, but scrapped the plan after facing opposition from Republican and Democratic lawmakers."

6. How The US Military Is Handling Covid-19 And What We Can Learn From Their Experience

Forbes · by William A. Haseltine · December 31, 2020

The question is how does the military fight through the pandemic and still be ready to fight tonight?

7. Trump Appointee Seeks Lasting Control Over Radio Free Europe, Radio Free Asia

NPR · by David Folkenflik · December 30, 2020

If this is accurate it truly saddens me. This is about partisan agendas and not about accomplishing a critical national security mission.

8. Why China Is Winning Against India

Foreign Policy · by Sushant Singh · January 1, 2021

Conclusion: "It would not have been difficult for Beijing to predict New Delhi’s current predicament. For years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been obsessed with hyping minor operations against Pakistan to reap electoral benefits, putting on the back burner the military transformation required to deal with a rising China. With India’s economy now having entered a recession, such a major reform has become an impossibility. There are no easy answers to India’s China problem. Unless there is a dramatic shift in New Delhi’s thinking, its cure of the Ladakh border crisis may end up being worse than the disease—and that’s exactly what Beijing wants."

9. NYSE to Delist China’s Major Telecommunications Operators

WSJ · by Chong Koh Ping· December 31, 2021

Conclusion: "Other U.S. initiatives could also bring more delistings. Last month, Mr. Trump signed legislation that could have Chinese companies kicked off U.S. markets if American regulators can’t inspect their audits within three years. Some Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., have already obtained secondary listings in Hong Kong, which could help blunt the impact of such an action."

10. Hong Kong’s Political Prisoners

WSJ · by The Editorial Board· December 31, 2021

Powerful statement here: "Beijing now considers it a criminal offense to attempt to flee persecution in Hong Kong. This is Soviet or North Korean behavior, and we hope that Joe Biden and his officials will speak plainly against it."

11. Covid-19 Was Consuming India, Until Nearly Everyone Started Wearing Masks

WSJ · by Eric Bellman· December 30, 2021

A lesson from India?

12. What to Know as Troubled Afghan Peace Talks Enter a New Phase

The New York Times · by Najim Rahim, Fahim Abed and Fatima Faizi · January 1, 2021

13. Covid has no grand lesson for the world

Financial Times · by Janan Ganesh · December 29, 2020

Pandemics do not care about politics.

14. US’ will to fight boils down to its interests (Taiwan)

Taipei Times · by Chang Kuo-tsai

The first great "trinity:" fear, honor and interest.

US’ will to fight boils down to its interests

15. Joe Biden Must Embrace Liberal Nationalism to Lead America Forward

The National Interest · by John J. Mearsheimer · December 29, 2020

Quote: "Otto von Bismarck famously quipped that “God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America.” In this grim situation, Joe Biden (and indeed, all Americans) must hope he was right."

16. What Is Your Moral Plan for 2021?

project-syndicate.org · by Peter Singer & Agata Sagan · December 30, 2020

Some food for thought for all of us to ponder.

---------

“No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.”

- Buddha

"The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot."

- Michael Altshuler

"Kindness, kindness, kindness. I want to make a New year's prayer, not a resolution. I'm praying for courage."

- Susan Sontag