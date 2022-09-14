9/14/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. The curtain protecting the dignity of Russia's military has been pulled back

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 13 (Putin's War)

3. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (13.09.22) CDS comments on key events

4. The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see

5. China, India had agents working at Twitter, whistleblower says

6. Predictions of Putin’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated

7. China’s Neighbors Are Navigating COVID-19, Beijing, and Washington

8. How the Army is tackling these six goals for future wars

9. Air Force Creates Special Warfare Program for Cadets to Help Fill Empty Spots

10. Twitter whistleblower reveals employees concerned China agent could collect user data

11. 'Don't Do It:' Senior Leaders Say Soldiers Should Stop Taking Mandatory Online Classes

12. A Hundred Wrecked Tanks In A Hundred Hours: Ukraine Guts Russia’s Best Tank Army

13. The War in Ukraine Isn't Over By a Long Shot

14. Walking the Talk in International Engagement and Security Cooperation

15. Navy quietly rolled back punishments for SEALs seeking religious exemptions to the COVID vaccine

16. Next Generation Leadership for Special Operations Forces

17. Opinion | The 4 factors that explain Ukraine’s extraordinary military success

18. Russia spent millions on secret global political campaign, U.S. intelligence finds

19. The Critical Moment Behind Ukraine’s Rapid Advance

20. Iran-Hezbollah Intelligence Center May Help Hamas Target Israel

21. Biden may be plotting to keep Congress out of the Iran nuclear deal

22. Why Did Russia Change Its Tune on the Iran Nuclear Deal?

23. Communist China’s Plot for World Domination (Book Review)

24. Hundreds of Filipino workers stranded on island amid dispute with U.S. contractor

25. Combine and Conquer: China and Russia Synchronize for Eurasian Hegemony

1. S. Korea against N. Korea’s enactment of nuclear law: ‘We will overwhelm the North’

2. Ruling party proposes bipartisan resolution against N. Korean leader's vows to keep nukes

3. Minjoo Party Is Stuck in Its Own Lies About N.Korea

4. North Korea rules out denuclearization. The West should prioritize human rights

5. North Korea's Nuclear Declaration 'No Surprise': Former White House Official Allison Hooker

6. North Korea’s proclamation on preemptive nuclear strikes was no surprise, South says

7. North Korea cracks down on soldiers singing and joking like ‘South Koreans’

8. Yoon gov't gets going on diplomacy on North with U.S., China

9. Kim Jong-un must learn from Gorbachev

10. Much Ado About Nothing: North Korea’s New Nuclear Law

11. China's state museum accused of distorting Korean history

12. Unification ministry ends 'fake news' monitoring on North Korea

13. UN human rights office Seoul names new head

14. S. Korea, US to discuss 'concrete' deterrence steps against NK threats in this week's talks: official

15. Don't shake alliance with ROK (IRA Issue)

16. No to 'America first' (IRA Issue with ROK)

17. Unilateralism is no answer to friendshoring (IRA Issue)

18. N. Korean man in Pyongyang beaten to death by group of soldiers on Youth Day