8/22/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 21 (Putin's War)

2. A Russian soldier’s journal: ‘I will not participate in this madness’

3. Applications to Service Academies Plummet Amid Recruitment and Pandemic Woes

4. Russia’s ‘most hidden crime’ in Ukraine war: Rape of women, girls, men and boys

5.The Easy Way to Reset Saudi Ties: Sanction the Houthis Again

6. China Hasn’t Reached the Peak of Its Power

7. Afghanistan’s Terrorist Threats to America Are Growing

8. Analysis: Thirty hour long hotel siege emblematic of Somalia’s remaining security challenges

9. The Fourth Taiwan Strait Crisis Is Just Starting

10. Taliban Appoints Former Guantanamo Bay Detainee to Lead Fight in Panjshir

11. Will the Drone War Come Home? Ukraine and the Weaponization of Commercial Drones

12. This is what spy fiction leaves out about the CIA

13. "This is what a loophole looks like," says veteran who does not qualify for help under new burn pit law

14. Turkey’s Erdogan Is Down But Not Out

15. VMI’s male cadets were berating her. The 1997 Hell Week photo went viral.

16. Dugin Assassination Plot: Here’s What We Know Thanks to a Source

17. Kremlin Claims Monkeypox Could Be a Secret U.S. Bioweapon

18. China's Belt and Road is facing challenges. But can the US counter it?

19. China/Taiwan Crisis Shows We Need To Arm our Allies

20. Analysis | Six months after Russia invaded Ukraine, the world is on a knife edge

Korean News Content:

1, US, S. Korea open biggest drills in years amid North threats

2. S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise

3. Former Commander of Republic of Korea Army Special Forces' concerns about the splitting of the ROK-U.S. alliance by KPA Reconnaissance General Bureau

4. Two major military exercises threaten to raise tensions with China and North Korea

5. Wargaming a North Korean attack

6. Advancing Freedom Is Central to South Korea’s Alliance With US

7. Seoul to review possible WTO complaint over U.S. inflation act: industry minister

8. Top U.S. diplomat for East Asia policy to visit Seoul this week

9. A Coup in Seoul? South Korea’s Military Has Bigger Problems

10. N. Korea likely to conduct nuclear test before U.S. midterm elections: ex-spy chief

11. S. Korea to resume policy meeting on N.K. human rights this week

12. Yoon calls for watertight security posture for Korean Peninsula peace

13. Why N. Korea converted Sungho-ri’s political prison camp into a forced labor camp

14. Japan May Stockpile 1,000 Missiles, Yomiuri Reports

15. K-boom! South Korea’s art and high culture lands in Britain with a bang