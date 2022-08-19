8/19/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 18 (Putin's War)
2. DOD’s Diplomats Don’t Need More Rank, Just Less Disdain
3. Ukraine and Proxy War: Improving Ontological Shortcomings in Military Thinking
4. Night of explosions rocks Russian-held areas far from front
5. The Bloody Uprising Against the Taliban Led by One of Their Own
6. The republic of fatwas | Opinion
7. FDD | Another Iran Deal? Looking Back and Looking Ahead
8. Russia’s spies misread Ukraine and misled Kremlin as war loomed
9. Opinion | Why China will become ever more dangerous as its baby bust worsens
10. U.S. Army Special Operations to receive nine more MH-47G Chinooks from Boeing
11. The war that changed the world
12. The United Nations Can Hold the Taliban Accountable
13. The China Trap: U.S. Foreign Policy and the Perilous Logic of Zero-Sum Competition
14. How Pelosi’s Visit to Taiwan Drove Chinese Public Opinion Toward Reunification by Force
15. What the Taliban Really Fear: A Resistance Movement Is Growing in Afghanistan—and It Needs International Support
16. Marine Corps will not stand down MV-22 fleet despite Air Force move
17. China’s drills to change US military assumptions
18. Russia’s New Naval Doctrine: A ‘Pivot to Asia’?
19. How the new Special Warfare Branch at AFRS is making a difference
20. 'Those treatments saved my life': The veterans who turn to psychedelic treatments for PTSD healing
Korean News Content:
1. Joint Press Statement for the 21st Korea-U.S. Integrated Defense Dialogue
2. Yoon’s Strong Start in Foreign Policy
3. Memorial ceremony at JSA honors two American service members slain by N. Korean soldiers; marking 46th anniversary
4. America and South Korea restart their big military drills
5. North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
6. N. Korea rejects S. Korea's 'audacious initiative' in statement by leader's sister
7. S. Korea, U.S. voice regret over N. Korea in high-level phone talks
8. Presidential office expresses regret over N. Korea's 'rude' remarks on Yoon
9. U.S. agrees with taking 'incremental steps' to denuclearize Korean Peninsula: State Dept.
10. China expands its military training locations in South China Sea
11. If N. Korea reins itself in, it will help ease sanctions, says Minister Park Jin
12. North Korea refuses to form ties with Yoon-led South Korea: experts
13. S. Korea seeks to maximize national interest at IPEF negotiations
14. North Korean ‘volunteers’ to fight in Ukraine?
15. US, South Korea to Resume Military Exercises
16. Seoul and Washington must not blink in the face of Pyongyang’s nuclear blackmail
17. Why North Korea Might Reject Yoon Suk-yeol’s Audacious Initiative