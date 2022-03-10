10/3/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, OCTOBER 2 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (02.10.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Japan as the third global military power

4. U.S. defense secretary sees no imminent invasion of Taiwan by China

5. Biden’s Chance to Restore American Dignity in Iran

6. FDD | U.S., Israeli Navies Conduct Exercise as Iran Steps up Maritime Aggression

7. Defining and Achieving Success in Ukraine

8. Philippines and U.S. kick off naval exercises amid China tension

9. Japan’s Africa aid rivals China in terms of ‘quality over quantity’: analysts

10. Military Leaders Warn China Could Weaponize Ports in Latin America

11. Ukraine Needs Expeditionary Economics, Not USAID

12. Petraeus: US would destroy Russia’s troops if Putin uses nuclear weapons in Ukraine

13. Chinese espionage, cyber programs pose major counterintelligence threat, Senate report warns

14. The empty modern promise of sovereign capability

15. EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says

16. N. Korea instructs law enforcement agencies to crackdown on unemployed, workplace deserters

17. A U.S. ‘Ships Act’ Would Break China’s Control of the Seas

18. China’s demographic crisis looms over Xi Jinping’s third term

19. US-Philippines drawing closer on defense of Taiwan

20. Air Force Academy’s ‘mom/dad’ controversy draws renewed attention to a modern, military-wide debate

21. White House pressuring Israel to cut research ties with China over dual-use concerns

22. Statement on the fatal flaws found in a defunct CIA covert communications system

23. Xi Jinping’s Quest for Order

Korean News Content:

1. Chinese aircraft intruded into S. Korea's air defense zone more than 70 times last year: military

2. S. Korean envoy on N.K. human rights to visit U.S. this week

3. Yoon's approval rating drops after hot mic incident: poll

4. After flurry of missile launches, N.Korean media dismiss allies’ moves to sharpen deterrence

5. How to Halt North Korean Cyber Aggression

6. Supporting Human Rights in North Korea

7. Victims seek justice for North Korea's false promise of 'paradise on Earth'

8. [ANALYSIS] Yoon's poor support rate burdens his foreign policy agenda

9. Russians in Korea fear long arm of Putin's mobilization

10. Lifting the veil on N. Korea’s “Daeyang network”

12. Women Cross DMZ Statement on Kamala Harris’ Visit to the DMZ