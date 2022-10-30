10/30/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Ukraine's Intel Chief On How The War Ends, Putin's Nuclear Threats, Iranian Drones, And More

2. Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

3. He Lifeng: China's expected new economic tsar has big shoes to fill

4. Ukraine Unleashes Mass Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack On Russia's Black Sea Fleet Headquarters

5. Russia Now Has a Second Frontline Set Up Just to Kill Its Deserters: Intel

6. Is Iran facing a revolutionary moment?

7. The Art of Hitting Disinformation Where It Lives

8. Is attacking the electricity infrastructure used by civilians always a war crime?

9. Russian official: US reducing ‘nuclear threshold’ by deploying modernized weapons

10. Don’t Rule Out Diplomacy in Ukraine

11. Just how ominous is the China threat?

12. Man vs machine: US preparing an AI Bill of Rights

13. The Pentagon's new defense strategy is out. Now the real work begins, experts say

14. US 'Killer Missiles' In China's Backyard Is Giving Nightmares To Beijing; Why Is PLA Edgy Over THAAD?

15. US To 'Withdraw' Its Entire F-15 Fighter Jet Fleet From Japan Amid Chinese Vow To Unite All Lost Territories - Reports

16. Correcting the Record on US Taiwan Policy

17. Investigation: Oct. 29 drone attack likely hit Russian frigate Admiral Makarov in Sevastopol

18. Inside a US military cyber team’s defence of Ukraine

19. Biden faces 'unpredictable' era with China's empowered Xi

20. How ‘graveyard’ of Russian tanks in Ukraine is upending armour doctrines worldwide & for India

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

2. South Korea Halloween Tragedy Claims Mostly Young Revelers

3. Yoon announces national mourning period over Itaewon stampede

4. Chronology of major stampedes in S. Korea

5. Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

6. U.S. says North Korea policy unchanged after nuclear remark raises eyebrows

7. 4 Decades of Reckoning With North Korea’s Nuclear Threat – and Counting

8. Hallyu! The Korean Wave at the V&A is an unflinching look at the country’s creative rise

9. How Itaewon turned into epicenter of tragedy

10. Is South Korea ready to go it alone on defense?

11. Bracing for the North’s chemical weapons

12. Could Itaewon tragedy have been prevented?