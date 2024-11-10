10/11/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Peril of American Neglect in the Pacific: To Compete With Beijing, Washington Must Beef Up Its Presence in the Region

2. The Death of Deterrence: How Biden’s Public Signals Are Undermining Global Security

3. Iran’s Secret Warning to U.S. Allies: Don’t Help Israel, or You’re Next

4. Observers: Chinese-made fighter jets play key role in deadly airstrikes in Myanmar

5. U.S. Officials Race to Understand Severity of China’s Salt Typhoon Hacks

6. National Security Experts: Harris and Trump Both Fail to Inspire Confidence

7. Clashes on South China Sea, Ukraine dominate Asia summit

8. The drownings of 2 Navy SEALs were preventable, military investigation finds

9. The US Navy is burning through missiles in the Middle East that it would need in a war with China

10. Douglas Murray: A Time of War

11. Calls for intervention: Will Iran send forces to aid Hezbollah against Israel? - analysis

12. I’m Not Good Enough—And That’s OK

13. China Seizes Initiative at Key Asian Summit Ahead of US Election

14. Wars are won with code, says German military AI maker

15. China lacks will and way to lead the world

16. IDF all-female tank crew heroes

17. Opinion: Ukraine's road to victory may lie in a 'Korean solution'

18. S Korea piles in with US in arming up the Philippines

19. Filming Under Fire: John Ford’s OSS Field Photo Branch

20. Hezbollah forges new command for crucial ground war after heavy Israeli blows

21. The Price of Victory

22. Army Battalions Don’t Have Organic Cyber Intelligence Capabilities—Here’s Why They Should

23. Putin’s Greatest Weakness

24. I was rescued from Hurricane Helene by the military — and all I got was a lousy TikTok conspiracy

25. Prep Courses, Policy Tweaks Largely Drove the Military's Recruiting Success in 2024

Korean News Content:

1. Present Situation of U.S.-ROK Alliance on Defence Cost Sharing Negotiations (Critique from north Korea's Propaganda and Agitation Department)

2. New report documents huge surge in North Korean crackdowns on outside info

3. North Korea wades into Ukraine

4. Reports of N.K. soldiers in Ukraine may show Russia's 'profound' desperation: U.S. official

5. N. Korea claims U.S. exploits S. Korea's security uneasiness for new defense cost deal

6. S. Korean expert calls for stronger defense industrial cooperation with U.S., voices concern over export controls

7. S. Korea, Japan agree to bolster security cooperation against N.K. threats

8. N. Korean leader calls for fighting against corruption in message marking party founding anniv.

9. U.S. takes Korean Peninsula security 'very seriously': Pentagon spokesperson

10. N. Korea sends more trash balloons toward S. Korea: JCS

11. Large majority of Americans believe S. Korea-U.S. alliance is in U.S. security interests

12. Explosions ring out from DMZ as North Korea clears land with dynamite

13. Jihyun Park: A woman’s journey from North Korea to British politics

14. [Room 39, Lee Jeong-ho's Eyes] "Kim Jong-un is obsessed with the role of 'construction company president' and the whole country is a construction site"

15. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff: “North Korea’s Land Route Cutoff Aims to Block Personnel Outflow”

16. North Korea ramps up weapons production to meet Russia's demands

17. Unauthorized communication: North Korea targets USIM-enabled smartwatches

18. FBI: “North Korea Uses AI to Launch Sophisticated Cyber Attacks”

19. “Delay in Constitutional Amendment of ‘Hostile Against Korea’, Indicates Internal Conflict in North Korea”

20. China and North Korea Partner to Persecute Christians, Experts Say

21. North Korea and Iran: The Evil Axis of Missiles

22. A Woman Won South Korea’s First Literature Nobel. That Says a Lot.

23. N. Korean man crosses into S. Korea in 3rd defection in 2 months

24. Yoon deepens ties with ASEAN, seeks support on N. Korean issues

25. U.S. envoy highlights increased repression in N. Korea in recent years