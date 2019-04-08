Plutocratic Insurgency Reader - A Small Wars Journal Book
Robert J. Bunker and Pamela Ligouri Bunker, Editors
Xlibris: July 2019, 376 pages
Plutocratic insurgency represents an emerging form of insurgency not seen since the late 19th century Gilded Age. It is being conducted by high net worth globalized elites allowing them to remove themselves from public spaces and obligations—including taxation—and to maximize their ability to generate profits transnationally. It utilizes ‘lawyers & lobbyists’ and corruption, rather than armed struggle—though mercenaries may be employed—to create shadow governance in pursuit of plutocratic policy objectives. Ultimately, this form of insurgency is representative of the challenge of 21st century predatory and sovereign-free capitalism to 20th century state moderated capitalism and its ensuing public welfare programs and middle-class social structures. It can be viewed as a component of ‘Dark Globalization’ that, along with the emergence of criminal insurgency, is now actively threatening the public institutions and citizenry of the Westphalian state form. This important and groundbreaking Small Wars Journal book is composed of over thirty readings by fifteen contributors.
Comments
Much as Kilcullen, in his …
Much as Kilcullen, in his "Counterinsurgency Redux," caused us to understand that the actual "insurgents" in the world today -- to wit: those who are actually engaged in "revolutionary warfare" -- these, in fact, are those "modernizing" entities who, working through governments:
a. Work to eradicate and replace the established ways of ways of life, the established ways of governance, the established values, etc., of the states and societies of the world (to include our own); this,
b. So as to better provide for and better benefit from such things as globalism, globalization and the global economy,
(" ... Thus, Galula asserts that ‘whereas in conventional war, either side can initiate the conflict, only one – the insurgent – can initiate a revolutionary war, for counter-insurgency is only an effect of insurgency’. But, in several modern campaigns – Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Chechnya, for example – the government or invading coalition forces initiated the campaign, whereas insurgents are strategically reactive (as in ‘resistance warfare’). Such patterns are readily recognizable in historical examples of resistance warfare, but less so in classical counter-insurgency theory.
Politically, in many cases today, the counter-insurgent represents revolutionary change, while the insurgent fights to preserve the status quo of ungoverned spaces, or to repel an occupier – a political relationship opposite to that envisaged in classical counter-insurgency. Pakistan's campaign in Waziristan since 2003 exemplifies this. The enemy includes al-Qaeda-linked extremists and Taliban, but also local tribesmen fighting to preserve their traditional culture against twenty-first-century encroachment. The problem of weaning these fighters away from extremist sponsors, while simultaneously supporting modernization, does somewhat resemble pacification in traditional counter-insurgency. But it also echoes colonial campaigns, and includes entirely new elements arising from the effects of globalization."
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/00396330601062790 See the paragraph beginning with "Similarly, in classical insurgency, the insurgent initiates.")
Likewise, Robert and Pamela Bunker's "Plutocratic Insurgency Reader" would seem to tell us:
a. Much this exact same thing and, this,
b. From much this exact same perspective?
(Thus to note that the Bunker's indicate that it is the "plutocrats" as it were -- and not those who are fighting against them in an effort to provide for, protect and retain their political, economic, social, values, etc. "status quo" -- who:
a. Are the actual "insurgents" today [thus, "the plutocratic insurgency"] and, thus,
b. Are the ones who are actually engaged in "revolutionary warfare" today -- this, against the will and the needs of their own populations?)
Others, it would seem, have also noted similar phenomenon, to wit: governments working -- not for their populations but instead for a "pro-change" "global elite" -- but, in the case offered below, these governments suggest that these such "modernization changes," in fact, are required for "national security" purposes. (Thus, in this example, [a] the populations needs are, shall we say, [b] "addressed"/"tied in?")
"The chief thesis of this Article is that the Supreme Court has embarked on a program of reshaping constitutional doctrine so as to encourage and facilitate the emergence of a fully developed Market State in this polity, with a view to positioning the United States to be successful in meeting the competitive challenges of a new, post-Cold War international order. In taking this course, the Court has increasingly aligned itself with the prescriptive views of American business and political elites, for whom globalization is understood 'not merely [as] a diagnostic tool but also [as] an action program.' From this perspective, globalization 'represents a great virtue: the transcendence of the traditional restrictions on worldwide economic activity.., inherent' in the era of Nation States. Proponents of this vision of a globalized economy characterize the United States as 'a giant corporation locked in a fierce competitive struggle with other nations for economic survival, so that 'the central task of the federal government' is 'to increase the international competitiveness of the American economy. ...
The (U.S. Supreme) Court's unembarrassed reliance on elite views to determine the scope of a highly contested constitutional anti-discrimination norm in "Grutter." Relying extensively on amicus briefs submitted by elite corporate, military, and educational authorities, Justice O'Connor, writing for the majority, asserted the following:
"Major American businesses have made clear that the skills needed in today's increasingly global marketplace can only be developed though exposure to widely diverse people, cultures, ideas, and viewpoints. What is more, high-ranking retired officers and civilian leaders of the United States military assert that, '(based on [their] decades of experience,' a 'highly qualified, racially diverse officer corps ... is essential to the military's ability to fulfill its principle mission to provide national security.' The primary sources for the Nation's officer corps are the service academies and the Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), the latter comprising students already admitted to participating colleges and universities. At present, 'the military cannot achieve an officer corps that is both highly qualified and racially diverse unless the service academies and the ROTC used limited race-conscious recruiting and admissions policies.' Moreover, universities, and in particular, law schools, represent the training ground for a large number of our Nation's leaders."
Moral Communities or a Market State: The Supreme Court’s Vision of the Police Power in the Age of Globalization
Bottom Line Thought -- Based on the Above:
In the face of these such -- worldwide it would now seem -- "insurgencies"/these such worldwide "revolutionary warfare" activities -- undertaken by governments, in both the Rest and in the West, working for the "pro-change" elites/the "plutocrats" instead of for their own populations(?),
Now comes -- with the Brexit and the election of President Trump -- a worldwide "counterinsurgency" -- undertaken by populations -- such as those in the Greater Middle East and now also here in the U.S./the West -- who:
a. Either do not "buy in to" the "national security" argument for "change" offered by the global elites/the "plutocrats" above and/or who:
b. Simply do not care whether this such "national security" argument is true and valid or not; this, given that such simply does not provide for their own -- more parochial, individual and/or group -- interests?
Given that the above is the "normal"/the "natural" objection and reaction to demands for significant "change" -- however much such "change" is required for national security purposes or no -- this begs the following questions:
a. Why was the national security argument (if indeed it is true and valid) -- long ago -- not "proved" to the populations in a better and more intelligent manner? And:
b. Why -- in advance so as to be adequately considered by the effected populations -- were not reasonable and intelligent efforts made to provide for those most adversely effected by these such "change" demands and requirements? For example, as addressed by then-National Security Advisor Sandy Berger here:
https://clintonwhitehouse5.archives.gov/WH/new/SAmerica/19971015-9450.html
(Global elites/plutocrats seeming to do NEITHER "a" nor "b" immediately above -- either at here home and/or there abroad -- this calling into question the "national security" argument?)