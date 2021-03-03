Interim National Security Strategic Guidance (March 2021)

In depth discussion of domestic policy issues

Renewed emphasis on partnerships and alliances

Non-human threats like pandemics and climate change

Emphasis on the value of democracies

Reengaging with international organizations

Diplomacy as the "tool of first resort"

"We will maintain the proficiency of special operations forces to focus on crisis response and priority counterterrorism and unconventional warfare missions. And we will develop capabilities to better compete and deter gray zone actions." (Direct Quote from Page 14)