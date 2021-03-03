News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

Interim National Security Strategic Guidance

Today, the Administration released the Interim National Security Strategic Guidance, attached.

This interim guidance has been issued to convey President Biden’s vision for how America will engage with the world, and to provide guidance for departments and agencies to align their actions as the Administration begins work on a National Security Strategy.

The 24 page document can be downloaded here

Note this key sentence that I have never seen in an NSS document: "We will maintain the proficiency of special operations forces to focus on crisis response and priority counterterrorism and unconventional warfare missions."

Korea is mentioned four brief times.