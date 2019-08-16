Here are the New Rules for US Troops Flying Missions Against ISIS in Iraq by Meghann Meyers – Military Times

U.S. and coalition troops fighting the anti-ISIS campaign in Iraq have a new process for getting flights approved daily, following an Aug. 15 order from that country’s prime minister that all use of Iraqi airspace would have to be pre-approved or else be considered hostile.

Emergency flights receive blanket approval, a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve told Military Times earlier this month, but further details are now available on the pre-approval process for planned air missions.

Iraqi leadership now reviews a daily air tasking order with more detailed information about types of the missions, aircraft and operating areas for each flight, said a spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve.

Those include pre-planned strike, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, resupply and transit flights inside restricted zones…