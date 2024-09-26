9/26/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. China-Linked Hackers Breach U.S. Internet Providers in New ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

2. China Says It Test-Fired Intercontinental Ballistic Missile

3. U.S. and Allies Call for Three-Week Pause to Head Off Israel-Hezbollah Ground War

4. U.S. ‘Unimpressed’ With Ukraine’s Victory Plan Ahead of Biden-Zelensky Meeting

5. Tuberville ends hold on promotion of Austin aide after private meeting

6. Overcoming the Fear of Escalation

7. China pressures Myanmar ethnic groups to cut ties from forces perceived as close to US

8. US stopped Israel from launching Hezbollah war in October based on false alarm – report

9. The War That Would Not End

10. Jemaah Islamiyah Disbands Itself: How, Why, and What Comes Next?

11. Drones are changing warfare. The U.S. military is working to adapt

12. Japan Warship Asserts Right To Sail Through Taiwan Strait: Media

13. Russian Disinformation Is Spreading. Europe Could Learn From the US.

14. Advancing to the Litani and Restoring Deterrence by Mick Ryan

15. Meet the Afghan general who wants to take on the Taliban

16. ‘Every lever of statecraft’ needed to overcome Pacific threats, commander says

17. United States Announces $5.55 Billion New Military Assistance for Ukraine

18. A Serious Pentagon Must Hold a ‘Plucking Board’

19. Bipartisan duo of lawmakers to introduce 'Ships for America Act' following election

20. Increased efforts, lower goal help Army end recruiting slump

21. Call for Submissions: Policy Recommendations for the New Administration (from the Irregular Warfare Institute)

22. Big Tech’s Coup

23. Populism's Broken Economic Promises

24. Is a Responsible Strategic Threat Assessment Too Much to Ask For?

Korean News Content:

1. Senate confirms new National Guard chief, other command leaders (to include CINCUNC/CFC and COMUSFK)

2. N. Korea may conduct nuclear test after U.S. election: spy agency

3. 2.9 magnitude earthquake hits northwestern N. Korea: weather agency

4. S. Korean FM calls for strengthening role of UNSC to respond better to int'l conflicts

5. “Kim Jong-un, aware of the possibility of a rebellion by ‘MZ generation’ soldiers”

6. New excavation activities at Ha-gap underground facility in Chagang Province

7. Bennett Researcher: North Korea Possesses Nuclear Material That Can Produce Up to 112 Nuclear Weapons

8. Former Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo: “North Korea Will Insist on Disarmament Negotiations After U.S. Presidential Election”

9. North Korean youth interested in Russian workers

10. Deadly harvest: N. Korean man killed for gleaning corn

11. Korea aims to rank among top 3 global AI powerhouses

12. US, South Korea begin their eighth round of defense cost-sharing talks in 5 months

13. Ex-Trump official calls for S. Korea to raise defense spending to 3 or 3.5 pct of GDP

14. Expanding access to information in N. Korea is 'key pillar' of U.S. policy: U.S. envoy

15. For North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, an economic dilemma with no easy solution