9/21/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. The True Test of Mission Command

2. Can the Quad Keep China Out of the Indian Ocean?

3. Joint patrols? Military deal? South Korea eyes ‘higher level’ security ties with Philippines

4. Army testing how existing equipment can be used differently as it seeks to 'transform-in-contact'

5. 5 members of Tufts men’s lacrosse team still hospitalized after workout with Navy SEAL training program graduate

6. ‘An evil axis’ — JP Morgan CEO issues stark economic warning over Russia, Iran, North Korea

7. Transition Of Operation Inherent Resolve To US-Iraq Bilateral Security Partnership To Be Announced Next Week

8. Revisiting Russian Information Warfare In Crimea – OpEd

9. Making Foreign Policy Great Again, One Trade War at a Time

10. Was Ukraine’s Kursk Incursion A Risk Worth Taking? – Analysis

11. The Navy Has a Warship That Could be Way Better Than Aircraft Carriers

12. Delta Force: The U.S. Military's Ultimate Special Forces Squad Russia Freaks Over

13. US close to sending $567 million in immediate security aid to Taiwan

14. Experts Want UN to Set Up Principles for Global AI Governance

15.1940s massacre threatens to tear Ukraine & Poland’s friendship apart

16. Army to close active information warfare unit, move to smaller units

17. Russian troops receive Musk’s Cybertrucks

18. India Mulls '3D Printing' Of Weapons During A Protracted War; Myanmar Rebels Already Ahead In The Game

19. How the Powerful Outmaneuvered the American Protest Movement

20. The Mysterious Trail of Hezbollah’s Exploding Pagers

Korean News Content:

1. Quad leaders to use strong language on N. Korea, South China Sea in joint statement: senior U.S. official

4. Danger of nuclear war with North Korea greater than ever, U.S. expert warns

5. US soldier who fled to North Korea sentenced to one year in confinement and dishonorable discharge

6. North Korean missiles, ICBMs, air defenses destroyed in Russia blast—report

7. North Koreans are getting sick of propaganda song “Friendly Father”

8. North Korean novelist confronts Kim Il-sung

9. What's behind Kim Jong-un's diversified provocations?

10. Border residents seek compensation for North Korean noise disturbance

11. US experts: “New approach needed for North Korea negotiations”

12. Kim Il Sung university graduate disappears, sparking rumors

13. North Korea's Choi Seon-hee, wearing Dior glasses, "Strongly supports Brix"

14. North Korean authorities continue to propagandize 'nuclear power' to residents

15. This is how you make babies

