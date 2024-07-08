8/7/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Philippines, US, Australia, Canada to hold first joint exercises in South China Sea

2. China launches air, sea patrols near flashpoint Scarborough Shoal

3. US to increase force projection from Australia

4. The Top 100 is here: Find out how defense companies performed in FY23

5. 5 US troops, 2 contractors injured in rocket attack at Iraq base

6. Most Americans oppose sending U.S. troops to defend Israel, poll finds

7. Poole hands command of sprawling US Army garrison in Germany to Flanagan

8. Pentagon planning huge experiment for its connect-everything concept

9. Palantir sends AI-fueled TITAN prototype to Army

10. Austin: USAF Will Increase Bomber Deployments to Australia

11. Army plans to complete new air and missile defense strategy by October ‘25

12. Kinmen (Quemoy) and Matsu: Back to the Future

13. Resource Wars: How Climate Change is Fueling Militarization of the Arctic

14. Warily, US companies eye co-production deals in Ukraine

15. DoD Innovation Fact Sheet

16. USAA to Pay $64.2 Million to Service Members in Settlement over Improper Bank Fees, Interest

17. NATO Missed a Chance to Transform Itself

18. Depth of magazine: Preparing the joint force for protracted conflict

19. The Taiwan Fallacy

Korean News Content:

1. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Heavy Rain Causes Casualties in the Northeast; Officials Panic Fearing Kim Jong-un's Criticism: "The Blame Game Has Already Begun"

2. North, South Korean boxers become first to medal in their sport on same day

3. russia Used KN-23 Ballistic Missile from North Korea in Ukraine Strike, Missile Missed Target

4. Senior U.S., Swedish diplomats voice concerns over 'worrying' N.K. trends

5. Editorial: A South Korean military unit in turmoil with leaks and lawsuits

6. NK leader describes recovery work in flood-hit region as 'revolutionary construction'

7. S. Korea, U.S., Japan discuss launching mechanism to monitor UNSC sanctions against N. Korea within this year

8. PM requests Philippines' support in sending message against N.K. provocations

9. Navy set to receive MH-60R Seahawk helicopters in Dec.

10. Vice-presidential candidate Walz notes ties to Korea in campaign debut

11. Korea unveils monument honoring Korean war veterans

12. North Korea belatedly begins Olympic broadcasts after IOC agreement

13. Nationwide malaria alert issued in Korea after parasites discovered in mosquitoes

14. Kim Jong Un orders crafting of "realistic" diplomatic strategy toward US

15. North Korea seeks to mirror the South’s defense sector boom

