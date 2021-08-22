8/23/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | The Taliban Were Patient. Now They Hold All the Cards. by Ryan C. Crocker

2. Perspective | Afghanistan is not the country the Taliban last ruled. Will that matter?

3. Department of Defense Activates Civil Reserve Air Fleet to Assist With Afghanistan Efforts

4. Miscue After Miscue, U.S. Exit Plan Unravels

5. Taliban photo appears to mock Iwo Jima flag raising in latest propaganda push

6. Justice Department Moves to Dismiss Bowe Bergdahl’s Case to Overturn His Conviction

7. Defense Secretary Orders US Airlines to Help With Evacuation

8. US credibility with military allies at risk over Afghanistan pullout

9. Column: The fall of Kabul doesn't need to spell the end of U.S. global power

10. The Taliban Takeover: Plan Now for the Next Crisis in Afghanistan

11. U.S. Considers Ordering Commercial Airlines to Help in Afghan Evacuation

12. Opinion | I Can’t Forget the Lessons of Vietnam. Neither Should You.

13. Atlantic Charter credibility crumbles; can an Indo-Pacific Charter give hope?

14. US special operations forces race to save former Afghan comrades in jeopardy

15. U.S. Military Veterans Rush to Help Afghan Interpreters Escape

16. Plan for Texas to host Afghan evacuees gets bipartisan support though experts are wary

17. Afghan Resistance Ready For Conflict But Prefers Negotiations

18. Colonel Maxwell is flawed



Korean News Content:

1. U.S. considering housing Afghan evacuees at American bases in S. Korea: report

2. Gyeonggi Gov. Lee pledges to meet with Biden, Kim Jong-un to broker denuclearization deal

3. Nuclear Weapons in South Korea? Not So Fringe Anymore.

4. Seoul FM, U.S. envoy discuss ways to resume Korean peace process: ministry

5. S. Korea in vaccine swap talks with Romania: foreign ministry

6. Korea's strategic importance growing amid US-China tensions

7. Steps for Korea's 'graduation'

8. New COVID-19 cases dip to 1,600s, virus curbs extended for 2 weeks

