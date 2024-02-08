8/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Inside the Secret Negotiations to Free Evan Gershkovich

2. US Military Doctrine Treats Information and Influence as the Same Thing—and That’s a Problem

3. Bomb Smuggled Into Tehran Guesthouse Months Ago Killed Hamas Leader

4. New tech will make tomorrow’s wars more dangerous to troops, Army says

5. 499. The Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations

6. US Army captain becomes first female nurse to graduate from the Army’s elite Ranger Course

7. Will new child care plans help these Army Special Forces families?

8. Wearable tactical gateway developed for USSOCOM by Viasat

9. Decoding Trump’s Foreign Policy (interview with Elbridge Colby)

10. Trump splits with GOP lawmakers on national security, raising alarm

11. Waging the Wrong War in Yemen

12. The Limits of a U.S.-Saudi Security Deal

13. How the historic Russia-West prisoner swap happened: Secret talks, a hitman and Biden's fateful call

14. 18th Airborne at center of major Pacific exercise for the first time

15. DoD 'exploring' options for nuclear buildup as part of strategic review

16. Historic Prisoner Swap Marks a Win for Biden’s Focus on Alliances

17. RIMPAC ends summer-long run that featured sinking of 2 former warships

18. Pentagon renews $16.5 million contract to support Japan’s command-and-control network

19. Top U.S. special ops units held a major exercise off Alaska, 45 miles from Russia

20. Opinion Coming home after being a hostage abroad

21. Biden team blows off deadline for Ukraine war strategy

22. Shifting the U.S.-Japan Alliance from Coordination to Integration

Korean News Content:

1. Readout of U.S. – ROK Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Committee Plenary Session

2. No N.K. nuclear attack scenario in upcoming major S. Korea-U.S. exercise: USFK commander

3. Pentagon official calls NCG 'best solution' to N.K. threats, cautions against S. Korea's nuclear option

4. Navy chief calls for solidarity against N. Korea's nuclear threats

5. State Dept. decries N.K. trash balloons as 'reckless,' 'destabilizing'

6. Why a second Trump presidency could be devastating for the Far East

7. High-Ranking North Korean Defectors: A Sign of Cracks in Kim Jong Un’s Regime?

8. North Korean defectors meet with US UN deputy ambassador… Suggest ways to improve human rights in North Korea

9. Young North Korean defectors said, "We need to continue the inflow of information to North Korea...It's also important to provide a variety of information"

10. ‘We need to show unity’: Germany joins UN Command to enforce Korean War armistice

11. No response from N. Korea on S. Korea's offer for flood relief: unification ministry

12. South Korea Fires Laser Weapon To Shoot Down UAV During Demo; Marks 1st Public Display Of Advanced DEW

13. S. Korea, U.S. hold first-ever table-top military exercise in Pyeongtaek

14. First US Navy promotion ceremony held aboard Korean naval ship

15. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Forced Labor Camps on Collective Farms Target Urban Job Deserters

16. State media shows North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un leading flood rescue

17. Monument set up to commemorate N. Korean defectors who died during escapes