8/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. Inside the Secret Negotiations to Free Evan Gershkovich
2. US Military Doctrine Treats Information and Influence as the Same Thing—and That’s a Problem
3. Bomb Smuggled Into Tehran Guesthouse Months Ago Killed Hamas Leader
4. New tech will make tomorrow’s wars more dangerous to troops, Army says
5. 499. The Operational Environment 2024-2034: Large-Scale Combat Operations
6. US Army captain becomes first female nurse to graduate from the Army’s elite Ranger Course
7. Will new child care plans help these Army Special Forces families?
8. Wearable tactical gateway developed for USSOCOM by Viasat
9. Decoding Trump’s Foreign Policy (interview with Elbridge Colby)
10. Trump splits with GOP lawmakers on national security, raising alarm
11. Waging the Wrong War in Yemen
12. The Limits of a U.S.-Saudi Security Deal
13. How the historic Russia-West prisoner swap happened: Secret talks, a hitman and Biden's fateful call
14. 18th Airborne at center of major Pacific exercise for the first time
15. DoD 'exploring' options for nuclear buildup as part of strategic review
16. Historic Prisoner Swap Marks a Win for Biden’s Focus on Alliances
17. RIMPAC ends summer-long run that featured sinking of 2 former warships
18. Pentagon renews $16.5 million contract to support Japan’s command-and-control network
19. Top U.S. special ops units held a major exercise off Alaska, 45 miles from Russia
20. Opinion Coming home after being a hostage abroadOpinion Coming home after being a hostage abroad
21. Biden team blows off deadline for Ukraine war strategy
22. Shifting the U.S.-Japan Alliance from Coordination to Integration
Korean News Content:
1. Readout of U.S. – ROK Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Committee Plenary Session
2. No N.K. nuclear attack scenario in upcoming major S. Korea-U.S. exercise: USFK commander
3. Pentagon official calls NCG 'best solution' to N.K. threats, cautions against S. Korea's nuclear option
4. Navy chief calls for solidarity against N. Korea's nuclear threats
5. State Dept. decries N.K. trash balloons as 'reckless,' 'destabilizing'
6. Why a second Trump presidency could be devastating for the Far East
7. High-Ranking North Korean Defectors: A Sign of Cracks in Kim Jong Un’s Regime?
8. North Korean defectors meet with US UN deputy ambassador… Suggest ways to improve human rights in North Korea
9. Young North Korean defectors said, "We need to continue the inflow of information to North Korea...It's also important to provide a variety of information"
10. ‘We need to show unity’: Germany joins UN Command to enforce Korean War armistice
11. No response from N. Korea on S. Korea's offer for flood relief: unification ministry
12. South Korea Fires Laser Weapon To Shoot Down UAV During Demo; Marks 1st Public Display Of Advanced DEW
13. S. Korea, U.S. hold first-ever table-top military exercise in Pyeongtaek
14. First US Navy promotion ceremony held aboard Korean naval ship
15. ＜Inside N. Korea＞Forced Labor Camps on Collective Farms Target Urban Job Deserters
16. State media shows North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un leading flood rescue
17. Monument set up to commemorate N. Korean defectors who died during escapes