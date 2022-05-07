5/7/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, JULY 4 (Putin's War)

2. New details emerge about the 2020 Bonhomme Richard fire, ahead of censure of three-star

3. Ukraine's shadow: Deadly crises like Somalia starved of aid

4. US to send Ukraine advanced NASAMS air defense weapons in $820 million package

5. Sons of Liberty: Case Study for Information Advantage in Resistance Movements

6. Army Bases That Honor Confederate Traitors Could Soon Be Renamed for These Heroes

7. Opinion | Think democracy isn’t endangered? Just look what happened in Hong Kong.

8. Cyber Yankee: The Marine Corps Is Laser Focused On Cyberwar

9. Are we witnessing a military revolution on Ukraine battlefields?

10. How a Military Base in Illinois Helps Keep Weapons Flowing to Ukraine

11. 'Hell on earth': Ukrainian soldiers describe eastern front

12. High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance

13. US Sues to Block Spy-Tech Deal

14. US and Russian ambassadors to China clash over Ukraine war at Beijing forum

15. ‘If Putin Was a Woman . . .’

16. A Modern-Day Frederick the Great? The End of Short, Sharp Wars

17. The Myth of the Global

18. Millions more sent into lockdown after Covid-19 'flare up'

19. The Best Evidence of a Future Ukrainian Victory is the Country’s Valiant Past: Part II - Ukraine’s warrior farmer roots

20. Opinion | Nearly every American has a foreboding the country they love is losing its way

21. America Is in Denial by Mitt Romney

22. Are US Weapons Supplied To Ukraine Ending Up On DarkNet Marketplaces?

Korean News Content:

1. 6 U.S. F-35A fighters land in S. Korea to join combined drills

2. How North Korea could control the South without ever conquering it

3. S. Korea, Malaysia hold virtual cybersecurity session of ASEAN-related defense forum

4. S. Korea begins transporting country's 1st lunar orbiter to U.S. for Aug. launch

5. N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 3,000: state media

6. A good start for Korea-Japan relations

7. Top military officer interrogated in 2019 for seizing North Korean boat

8. Japan-South Korea Tensions on Display at NATO Summit

9. Yoon nullifies nuclear energy phaseout

10. US bill expresses concerns over proposed abolishment of S. Korean ministry of equality

11. Tracing the real birthplace of North Korea's Kim Il Sung

12. North Korea dam water release forces South Koreans near border to evacuate

13. BTS Rekindle Debate about Military Service in South Korea

14. Seoul puts foot back on the nuclear accelerator

15. N. Korea arrests members of a gold smuggling ring in Hyesan

