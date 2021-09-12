12/9/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Biden to award three Medals of Honor for combat actions in Iraq, Afghanistan

2. NSA Sullivan: US "will take every action" to prevent forced absorption of Taiwan by China

3. These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Olympics

4. From ‘Maximum Pressure’ to ‘Minimal Resistance’

5. Winning the Fight Taiwan Cannot Afford to Lose

6. Fellow Guardsmen Push for Soldier in Jan. 6 Mob to Be Allowed to Continue Serving

7. New National Defense Strategy to Be Released Early 2022

8. Concept of Integrated Deterrence Will Be Key to National Defense Strategy, DOD Official Say

9. Integrating deterrence across the gray — making it more than words

10. Taiwan Has Proven Possibilities of Alternative Path to Chinese Communist Party, DOD Official Says

11. Behind the smokescreen of Kremlin lies lurk the Russian military deployments

12. China’s democracy is about social concerns, not ‘who’s the coolest, who’s the handsomest’: scholars

13. The Indigenous Approach: The Premier Partnered Irregular Warfare Force - Maj. Gen. Angle on the Command's Vision

14. EXPLAINER: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?

15. Left of Beep: The United States Needs an Algorithmic Warfare Group

16. Xi Jinping’s New World Order- Can China Remake the International System?

17. FDD | The Middle Kingdom Meets Higher Education

18. SEAL Team 8 commander died Tuesday following training accident

19. Taming the “Grey Zone”

20. US 'democracy summit' a master class in hypocrisy

21. Falsifying Russia’s History Is a Step Toward More Violence

22. By Land, Sea, Air: Green Berets Get Mission-Ready

Korean News Content:

1. S. Korea conducts regular military reshuffle of general-grade officers

2. Most S. Koreans with families in N. Korea have no information on their fate: poll

3. End-of-war declaration a potential 'turning point' for peace: unification minister

4. U.N. panel OKs sanctions waiver for UNICEF aid project for N. Korea

5. 35 U.S. Republicans are against end-of-war declaration for Korean Peninsula

6. Seoul admits it's talking to Pyongyang on declaration

7. Democracy summit, Olympics boycott test Seoul's balancing act

8. U.S. Republicans Oppose Declaring an End to Korean War

9. North Korean authorities call for more intensified controls on overseas workers

10. North Korea establishes training center for quarantine workers in N. Hamgyong Province

11. N.Korea continues operating main nuclear reactor at Yongbyon: CSIS

12. [Lee Kyong-hee] How to rekindle inter-Korean exchanges

13. U.S. missile defense in S. Korea under constant review, upgrade: Pentagon press secretary

14. Thirty-five House Republicans are ‘gravely concerned’ about formally ending Korean War

15. Strong alliances place US in better position to compete with China: NSA Sullivan

16. YouTuber sends AirTags to North Korea to put DHL shipping claims to the test

17. Elon Musk gets a new hairstyle, netizens liken him to Kim Jong-un

18. BOOK LAUNCH: The Korean Peninsula Conundrum: True Peace, Security, and Human Rights

