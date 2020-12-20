12/20/2020 News & Commentary – Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Daniel Riggs.

1. Daily infections hit fresh high, gov't faces uphill battle (South Korea)

en.yna.co.kr · by 최경애 · December 20, 2020

2. N. Korea making all-out efforts against coronavirus before key party convention

en.yna.co.kr · by 이치동 · December 20, 2020

It is not about taking care of the Korean people living in the north. It is about making the regime look good for the 8th Party Congress.

3. Border Residents Wary as North Korea Sends Security College Students to Monitor Them

rfa.org · by Sewon Kim

I wonder if they get college credit for this. I suppose this is an "internship" or practicum for future State Security officers. Control of the population is the paramount concern of the regime. Not their welfare, but their control.

Excerpts:

“Sending in college students is nothing new—Pyongyang previously dispatched students from the Political University of the Ministry of Social Security, which trains future secret police, as a ‘strike team’ to crack down on underground or black-market businesses, according to the source.

“But now they are sending the students as a sort of threat, since they are from the notorious security agent training base at the security college. But the students are also perhaps kind of a means to ease the angry residents, because authorities are aware of the resentment people have because of the difficulties making a living due to this year’s border closures,” said the source.

4. North Korean leader tightens control amid faltering economy

The Korea Times · by Kang Seung-woo· December 20, 2020

Chain of command versus chain of control. Control permeates every aspect of north Korean society. The regime had lost too much control of the economy in the last two decades. COVID 19 has been an opportunity to regain that control. The sad irony is that the "lack" of control or the nascent free market economy that has been growing since the Arduous march of 1994-1996. The Kim family regime may regain control of the economy, but it will certainly lead to greater suffering among the Korean people in the north and this could lead to instability among the population. Unfortunately, as long as the suppression mechanisms continue to function, and the military remains coherent and in support of the regime the result will only be more suffering among the people. But if there is a widespread COVID outbreak among the military that destabilizes the force, it could lead to catastrophic consequences.

5. Mysterious North Korea site may be building nuclear bomb parts, report says

SCMP · December 19, 2020

6. N.K. premier calls for building Mt. Kumgang tourist area 'our own way'

en.yna.co.kr · by 고병준 · December 20, 2020

This will certainly not be for Korean tourists from the north.

But again this is just another illustration of Kim Jong-un's priorities. It is about making money for the regime. And the resources expended to develop tourist facilities could be prioritized to help the Korean people.

7. North Korea raises issue of Mount Geumgang complex again

The Korea Times · December 20, 2020

Priorities.

8. Can North Korea’s Kim Jong-un Make Peace with Joe Biden?

The Hill · by Christine Ahn· December 18, 2020

We should keep in mind that if KimJong-un wants peace with President-elect Biden it is only because it supports his political warfare strategy to split the ROK/US alliance to allow him to dominate the entire Korean peninsula. And the peace he wants to make with the US includes him keeping his nuclear and missile capabilities.

9. For Biden, the answer to North Korea is now impossible to ignore

The Hill · by Christine Ahn· December 18, 2020

Ms, Ahn should be required to register as a foreign agent as she is a passionate advocate for north Korea positions. Given her relationship with her north Korean handlers from the United Front Department should also be investigated for security risks. And those that invite her to the Hill and other government officials should be very wary of engaging with her because their security clearance.

We all want a peaceful resolution of the Korea question. Unfortunately, if we have peace on the terms dictated by Kim Jong-un which are supported by Ms Ahn we will put 50 million Koreans living in the South in great peril and ironically we will more likely see the conflict she (and all of us) seeks to avoid.

10. More Koreans dying of COVID-19 without ever receiving care

koreaherald.com · by Kim Arin · December 20, 2020

Hospital capacity is the pacing item in South Korea, the US and around the world.

Still, government won’t consider tougher social distancing restrictions

11. S. Korea's Kimchi Exports Hit All-time High amid COVID-19 Pandemic

world.kbs.co.kr · December 20, 2020

Some good news I suppose.

12. North Korea vows to redevelop mountain tour site despite pandemic

Stars and Stripes· by Hyung Jin-Kim · December 20, 2020

------------------

Quotes of the day:

“Talent hits a target no one else can hit; genius hits a target no one else can see.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer

"Liberal constitutional democracy is supposed to ensure that each citizen is free and equal and protected by basic rights and liberties."

- John Rawls

"I shall constantly bear in Mind, that as the Sword was the last Resort for the preservation of our Liberties, so it ought to be the first thing laid aside, when those Liberties are firmly established.'

- George Washington