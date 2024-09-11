11/9/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Chinese Approach to Gray Zone & Irregular Competition: An Integrated Strategy Not Matched By The U.S.

2. Beyond Binaries: Cyber Force Generation and the SOCOM-like Model

3. The Shifting Priorities in the Hunt for Osama bin Laden

4. Donald Trump Has a Big Choice to Make for Secretary of State

5. Peggy Noonan: On Loving America

6. Stop Pretending Trump Is Not Who We Are

7. Legos, Cocoa, and Coloring Books for Georgetown Students

8. Trump’s Promises and Threats: A Guide to What’s Possible

9. A Xi Enforcer Is Revving Up China’s Spy Machine—and Alarming the West

10. I Study Guys Like Trump. There’s a Reason They Keep Winning.

11. Why America Stopped Winning Wars

12. A New Strategic Service for a New Cold War

13. Pentagon officials discussing how to respond if Trump issues controversial orders

14. Mastering Human-Machine Warfighting Teams

15. NATO allies ready sea drones for the task of repelling enemy warships

16. The US needs to get real about maneuver warfare in space

17. SMDC team launches Black Dagger Zombie during test

18. The National Security Imperative for a Trump Presidency

19. Democracy Without America?

20. Houthis’ lesson for the US Army: how a land force can fight a maritime war

21. Army’s new Pacific commander has decades-deep roots in Hawaii

22. Russia, China, Iran and North Korea threaten the world order (please read).



Korean News Content:

2. A Plan for Donald Trump on North Korea

3. N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS

4. North Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, aircraft in South

5. Confronting the North Korean Question in a Post-Unipolar World

6. Editorial: Trump's call for 'K-shipbuilding' signals new opportunities in his second term

7. North Korea's nuclear issue may take a backseat in Trump's second term

8. Yoon, Trump focus on shipbuilding amid China's warship buildup

9. Over 3,700 N. Koreans visited Russia in Q3 for 'studies': RFA

10. The Limits of Soft Power: South Korea Joins the Great Power Game

11. North Korea finds many critics, and a few friends, at UN human rights review

12. South Korea holds live-fire ballistic missile drills after North's missile launches

13. US presidential election and Korea

14. APEC, passing the baton to Korea

15. North Korean troops suffered combat losses in Kursk, Zelensky says

16. Different beds, different dreams: Analyzing Trump and Kim's political romance 2.0

17. Analysis: Trump claims Kim Jong Un ‘misses’ him. But he faces a very different North Korean leader this time around

18. Is North Korea’s Military Involvement in Ukraine a Game-Changer?

