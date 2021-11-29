11/29/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. As China Speeds Up Nuclear Arms Race, the U.S. Wants to Talk

2. As U.S. Hunts for Chinese Spies, University Scientists Warn of Backlash

3. Iran’s Nuclear Negotiators Make the U.S. Sit at the Kiddie Table

4. Solomon Islanders need freedom from PRC, not Australian troops

5. Congress should support the Biden administration’s effort to sell defensive missiles to Saudi Arabia

6. War Between Russia and Ukraine: A Basic Scenario?

7. Fighting The Last (Cold) War – OpEd

8. Three Laws Turn Up Heat On China’s Territorial Disputes – OpEd

9. Russia’s Power Games Extend to the Orthodox Church

10. China, Russia ambassadors urge to stop using 'value-based diplomacy' to provoke division, confrontation

11. Can Cold War History Prevent U.S.-China Calamity?

12. Intelligence and Love - Geopolitical Futures

13. The UN Must Reject Palestinian Rejectionism

14. China’s use of refueling aircraft during recent Taiwan sortie raises concern

15. Assessing the Threat from Social Media Enabled Domestic Extremism in an Era of Stagnant Political Imagination

16. We Know Almost Nothing About the Omicron Variant

17. A Squabble About History Almost Killed Xi Jinping’s Father

18. Giving Tuesday Recommendations



Korean News Content:

1. South Korea Wants to Declare Peace—Without Peace

2. Pentagon chief to visit Korea this week for annual security talks

3. SCM will not work in Korea's favor: experts

4. No unusual N.K. activities detected on day marking 2017 ICBM launch

5. N.K. state media sends congratulatory message on 60th anniversary of OANA

6. Korea to provide $32 million worth of humanitarian aid to Afghans

7. N. Korea urges full vigilance against omicron variant

8. March 9 presidential election just 100 days away

9. She Fled North Korea for Freedom. Then She Was Arrested.

10. Victims of Late S. Korean Dictator Vow Fight for Historical Justice

11. The 'Hellbound' question (South Korea)

12. North-glorifying webtoon gets Gyeonggi in trouble

13. Seoul will be the first city to enter the metaverse

14. New Korean Research Network looks to unite Korean scholars

