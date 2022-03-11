11/2/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, NOVEMBER 2 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (02.11.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Russians try to subdue Ukrainian towns by seizing mayors

4. US Likely To Base Long-Range Bombers In Northern Australia

5. Save the AUKUS partnership — share the B-21 bomber

6. China's rare earth metals monopoly could be coming to an end

7. Hardened Ukrainian brigade sees Russian vulnerability in Kherson City

8. Military Leaders Praise Musk as Treasury Officials Eye Twitter Deal

9. How to Keep War With China From Being a Pick-Up Game

10. ‘Someone has to do it’: American vets in Ukraine train front-line medics as war rages with Russia

11. Why American Power Endures

12. US-China report recommends backchannel diplomacy with Chinese military

13. A Secretive US Special-Operations Base in Syria Is Taking Fire from a Shadowy Middle East War

14. The US has funneled more than $1 billion into Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul with zero accountability

15. These Air Force commandos saved troops under fire for years. Now they are fighting to save their buddies

16. The New Japan-Australia Security Agreement – Analysis

17. Why Putin prefers ‘War-War’ to ‘Jaw-Jaw’

18. Defending Taiwan vs. Defending Ukraine: What's the Difference?

19. Congress must act to boost combat-credible airpower in Indo-Pacific

20. China has no time frame for Taiwan reunification, even if US says so: envoy

21. New photos show China’s artificial islands are highly developed military bases



Korean News Content:

1. Long Overdue Paradigm Shift: A Human Rights up Front Approach toward North Korea

2. With Freedom, the People of North Korea Can Make the Miracle on the Taedong River

3. #NorthKorea: Missile provocations and arms for Russia: David Maxwell, FDD. @GordonGChang, Gatestone, Newsweek, The Hill

4. North Korea fires 3 more missiles a day after launching barrage of 23

5. N. Korea fires suspected ICBM toward East Sea: S. Korean military

6. Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to defense of S. Korea in talk with S. Korean counterpart

7. North Korea ICBM may have failed in flight, officials say; allies extend major drills

8. N. Korea's Hwasong-17 ICBM launch seems to have ended in failure: source

9. North Korea covertly supplying Russia with artillery, U.S. says

10. Analysis | What Nukes Does North Korea Have and Could They Hit the US?

11. S. Korea considering additional unilateral N.K. sanctions over ICBM launch: ministry

12. U.S. condemns N. Korea's ICBM launch, urges int'l community to fully implement U.N. sanctions

13. Is North Korea aligning itself with Putin against Ukraine?

14. North Korea, Russia End 2-Year Hiatus in Railway Trade

15. North Korea acted ‘provocatively’ to try and ‘disrupt’ South Korea-US military exercises

16. North Korea’s ballistic missile barrage signals a potentially dangerous escalation