11/10/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. How the Gray Zone Challenges Western Norms of Conventional Warfare: A Paradigm Shift in Military Strategy11/10/24 Korean News and Commentary

2. Biden administration to allow American military contractors to deploy to Ukraine for first time since Russia’s invasion

3. Qatar Tells Hamas Leaders to Leave

4. Grading Goldwater-Nichols at Forty Years; Has it Worked?

5. Deals and Deterrence: Trump’s Foreign Policy in a Dangerous World

6. A Recommendation for the Incoming Administration

7. The end of Pax Americana by Ivo Daalder

8. China Courts U.S. Allies as Defense Against Trump’s Protectionism

9. Western leader blurts out what was once taboo on Ukraine

10. The Meaning of an Election Night U.S. Missile Test

11. Russian Ammo Depot Hit by Ukrainian Forces in Bryansk Region

12. Taiwan Sees a Higher Price for U.S. Support as Trump Returns to Power

13. With Trump’s win, Australia worries AUKUS may come under new scrutiny

14. ‘America First’ and Threading the Needle on Tech Sovereignty

15. Trump on Day 1: Begin deportation push, pardon Jan. 6 rioters and make his criminal cases vanish

16. A guide to key figures in Donald Trump's orbit

17. 50,000 Russian and North Korean Troops Mass Ahead of Attack, U.S. Says

Korean News Content:

1. Why North Korean Soldiers Are Prepared to Die in Russia

2. North Korean elite Storm Corps reduced to cannon fodder at Russian ‘meat grinder’ front line: sources

3. South Korea weighs arming Ukraine after North Korean deployment

4. South Korea’s Position On North Korea’s Troop Deployment To Russia: A Global Security Response

5. Yoon orders launch of economic consultative bodies to prepare for 2nd Trump administration

6. N. Korea blamed for 331 GPS disruptions this month: science ministry

7. US Senate Armed Services Committee Ranking Member Urges 'Immediate Response' to First Battle between North Korea and Ukraine

8. Expect the Worst From Russia and North Korea

9. South Korean arms to Ukraine as a three-course meal

10. Let 'America First' benefit Seoul

11. President-elect Trump: “I look forward to continuing the good cooperative relationship between Korea and the US”

