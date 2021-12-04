04/12/2021 News & Commentary – National Security

News and Commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and Published by Daniel Riggs

1. Blackout Strikes Natanz Nuclear Facility in Iran

2. The United States Considers Reinforcing Its ‘Pacific Sanctuary’

3. America’s Oldest Asian Ally, Overlooked

4. FDD | Ukraine Calls Out Iran’s Lack of Transparency in Airliner Case

5. U.S. will send more ships to South China Sea, Philippines Ambassador says

6. FDD | Austin Makes First Trip to Israel as Defense Secretary

7. A Closer Look at Israel’s New High-Tech Barrier

8. US accused of 'cognitive warfare' over 'unusual' Navy photo

9. Biden administration plans to name former senior NSA officials to White House cyber position and head of CISA

10. China builds advanced weapons systems using American chip technology

11. Building a wall of denial against gray-zone aggression

12. UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

13. Opinion | AI companies are enabling genocide in China

14. JAIC director: With flat budgets, turn to AI to save money

15. Developing a counterinsurgency strategy that actually works

16. Putin vs. the Press

17. Special Operations News Update - Monday, April 12, 2021 | SOF News

1. Blackout Strikes Natanz Nuclear Facility in Iran

The New York Times · by Ronen Bergman, Rick Gladstone and Farnaz Fassihi, and Gerry Mullany · April 11, 2021

Two fundamental tenets of unconventional warfare are subversion and sabotage.

2. The United States Considers Reinforcing Its ‘Pacific Sanctuary’

warontherocks.com · by Wallace C. Gregson, Jr. and Jeffrey W. Hornung · April 12, 2021

Excerpt: "While it is still unknown what results the posture review will bring, the recent 2+2 meeting in Tokyo demonstrated that the alliance is stronger than ever given the common positions shown on China and the need to find ways to bolster the alliance. That strength, combined with an increased proactiveness by Japan, means that it is possible that Japan could see an uptick in U.S. military presence after this review is complete. One thing is clear. If the words of the late Sen. Mike Mansfield were true in the past, that the “U.S.-Japan relationship was the cornerstone of stability in the Far East and in the world, bar none,” the regional challenges that the alliance faces now may make that sentiment even truer today."

3. America’s Oldest Asian Ally, Overlooked

WSJ · by Michael George DeSombre

Conclusion: "Thailand is strategically positioned in the middle of Asean, and Asean is at the heart of U.S. Indo-Pacific Strategy. As the Biden administration develops its foreign policy and national-security strategy, it should leave no doubt of its commitment to the country’s oldest ally in Asia."

4. FDD | Ukraine Calls Out Iran’s Lack of Transparency in Airliner Case

fdd.org · by Toby Dershowitz and Dylan Gresik· April 9, 2021

Excerpts: “In its recent statement, the Ukrainian government said it “will not accept any version of the PS752 [downing] that has been voiced but not confirmed by real evidence.” As such, Ukraine has moved “even closer” to elevating the issue under provisions of the Montreal Convention of 1971, according to Andriy Shevchenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Canada. The convention – to which both Ukraine and Iran are party – concerns criminal liability and financial compensation in the destruction of civilian aircraft.

Ukraine may soon decide to initiate the process of negotiations, arbitration proceedings, and, if necessary, the elevation of the dispute to the International Court of Justice. While the United States is not party to the court, the Biden administration should publicly voice its support for Ukraine to hold the Islamic Republic accountable at the international level. Regardless of the status of ongoing nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Biden should stand firm with U.S. allies and partners in the face of Iran’s continued transgressions in the case of PS752.

5. U.S. will send more ships to South China Sea, Philippines Ambassador says

Newsweek · by Anders Anglesey · April 11, 2021

I guess the Ambassador is privy to our force deployment decision. I hope he is not speaking out of school here.

6. FDD | Austin Makes First Trip to Israel as Defense Secretary

fdd.org · by Bradley Bowman· April 9, 2021

7. A Closer Look at Israel’s New High-Tech Barrier

realcleardefense.com · by Jacob Nagel and Jonathan Schanzer

Excerpts: “Controversy also surrounds the military message that barriers send. Some in the IDF believe the construction of expensive and high-tech fences sends a message of weakness or a defensive posture. They argue that effective fences might prevent political leaders from taking decisive action during conflict, particularly if they feel the barrier might shield the country from a wider conflagration.

Barrier proponents argue these measures prevent terrorism and loss of life. The West Bank fence brought the number of suicide bombings to near zero. The Egypt border fence brought smuggling down to negligible numbers, too. As with Iron Dome, some argue that advanced fences give political leaders flexibility to decide exactly when and how to launch a military response to provocations.

As always, the debates will continue in Israel. But in the meantime, the Gaza border is likely safer -- until Hamas invents new ways to attack.

8. US accused of 'cognitive warfare' over 'unusual' Navy photo

au.news.yahoo.com · by Nick Whigham· April 11, 2021

"Cognitive warfare?" How about just plain psychological warfare or psychological operations?

I saw another report that the photo has since been taken down which if true I think is a huge mistake.

Excerpts: “"In the photo, Commander Briggs looks very relaxed with his feet up watching the Liaoning ship just a few thousand yards away, while his deputy is also sitting beside him, showing they take their PLA counterparts lightly,” Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at Taiwan’s Naval Academy, told the SCMP.

"This staged photograph is definitely ‘cognitive warfare’ to show the US doesn’t regard the PLA (People's Liberation Army) as an immediate threat."

The aircraft carrier, USS Theodore Roosevelt, and its strike group, as well as the amphibious ship USS Makin Island are also operating in the South China Sea, US officials revealed.

9. Biden administration plans to name former senior NSA officials to White House cyber position and head of CISA

The Washington Post · by Ellen Nakashima · April 12, 2021

10. China builds advanced weapons systems using American chip technology

The Washington Post · by Ellen Nakashima and Gerry Shih · April 09, 2021

As one of my War College students used to say back in 2010 - Chinese R&D is "steal to leap ahead." No one should be surprised by this report.

11. Building a wall of denial against gray-zone aggression

AEI · by Elisabeth Braw · April 12, 2021

The 25 page report can be downloaded here:

12. UN chief warns that use of IEDs is increasing globally

Stars and Stripes · by Edith Lederer · April 10, 2021

13. Opinion | AI companies are enabling genocide in China

The Washington Post · by Michael Chertoff and N. MacDonnell Ulsch · April 12, 2021

Excerpts: “One response is for the United States to organize a coordinated effort to restrain the Chinese government’s ability to further develop AI for its predictive policing program — for example, by bolstering protections against intellectual property theft in this area, enacting punitive sanctions to discourage private technology companies from collaborating with Beijing, and publicly and forcefully decrying the complicity of such companies in the human rights catastrophe in Xinjiang.

To be successful, such an effort would need bipartisan support in Washington, to win cooperation from democratic partners around the world and to persuade the private sector through laws and regulations to act in its own long-term interests. Action on this scale is necessary and urgent to curb the Xi regime’s worst authoritarian instincts and minimize the human cost of its oppressive rule.

Opinion | AI companies are enabling genocide in China

14. JAIC director: With flat budgets, turn to AI to save money

c4isrnet.com · by Andrew Eversden · April 9, 2021

I am always leery about claims that technology can result in saving money.

15. Developing a counterinsurgency strategy that actually works

indianexpress.com · by Sajid Farid Shapoo · April 9, 2021

A view from India. I remember being a fly on the wall for some general officer discussion back in 2008 or 2009 when the Indian Army Chief of Staff visited Fort Bragg. I will never forget the comment he made about have 5000,000 Indian military and security personnel conducting counterinsurgency on a daily basis. That is almost like employing the entire active duty US Army.

Excerpt: “Indian counterinsurgency has to work with a dual objective of defeating the insurgents militarily and fully quell the insurgent impulses. This will need institutional overhauls. The conflict over the distribution of resources can be mended with economic development, but the bigger challenge would be to create a system where the tribal population feels that the government is representative, not repressive. Opening negotiation channels and policies like surrender and rehabilitation can give such a representative sense to the rebels that the government cares for them if they (rebels) are willing to shun the violent path. Lastly, the asymmetry in the distribution of power cannot solely be ironed out by just economic policies, it is critically important to create a system where the distribution of power is not controlled by the traditional elite.

16. Putin vs. the Press

FDD · by Clifford D. May April 9, 2021

17. Special Operations News Update - Monday, April 12, 2021 | SOF News

sof.news · by SOF News · April 12, 2021

-----------

“My congratulations to you personally for your part in the presentation today … The challenge of this old but new form of operations is a real one and I know that you and the members of your command will carry on for us and the free world in a manner which is both worthy and inspiring. I am sure that the green beret will be a mark of distinction in the trying times ahead.”

- Message from President Kennedy to General Yarborough, 11 April 1961

“One should become the master of one's mind rather than let one's mind master him.”

- Nichiren Daishonin

“Democracy cannot succeed unless those who express their choice are prepared to choose wisely. The real safeguard of democracy, therefore, is education.”

- Franklin D. Roosevelt